Police Arraign Customer Over Alleged Theft Of Firm's 500 Bags Of Cement

Police in Osun has arraigned Folorunsho Omoniyi before a Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, the State capital, for allegedly stealing 500 bags of cement.

Prosecutor Inspector Abiodun Fagboyinbo told the court that Omoniyi sometimes in the year 2014 at Oke-Fia area,Osogbo stole 500 bags of cement of one million and seventy five thousand naira,a property owned by one Hammed Salami and Kayode Falore.

Fagboyinbo also added that the accused person obtained 500 bags of cement of the above mentioned amount under false pretence of paying his complainants within a week which he failed.

He argued that the offences committed by the accused contravened sections 419,390,of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Volume II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2003.

Omoniyi pleaded not guilty to the two count charge preferred against him.

Counsel to the accused,Mr.Nagite Okobe applied for the bail of the defendant in the most liberal terms,submitting that he would not abuse bail privilege if granted.

In his ruling,Magistrate Ashiru Ayeni granted Omoniyi the bail of N100,000 with two sureties and adjourned the matter to 17th of October,for mention.