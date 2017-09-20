Nigerian Air force deploys fighter jets to South East

If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

The Nigerian Air Force has deployed some of its fighter jets to the South East in support of Operation Python Dance II.

The deployment, according to the Service, is in line with its commitment to national peace and security.

The deployed aircraft include Alpha Jet and they are at its 115 Special Operations Group in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The spokesman of the NAF, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, confirmed the deployment.

Adesanya said the deployment is to provide the necessary air cover to the ground troops to enhance overall operational cohesion and efficiency.

