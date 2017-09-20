Name "treasury looters" that are sponsoring IPOB, Fayose challenges Lai Mohammed
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has challenged the Minister of
Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to name those “treasury
looters” that he claimed were sponsoring the Indigenous People of Biafra
(IPOB), saying “it is high time Nigerians begin to hold the Information
Minister accountable for his frivolous claims.”
Governor Fayose, who said the Information Minister was fast assuming the
position of the "Liar-General" of the federation, having lied to gain power
and still lying to sustain it, pointed out that;’ “more than 20 months
after he claimed that 55 Nigerians stole over N1.34 trillion from the
country’s treasury from 2006 to 2013, Lai Mohammed is yet to tell Nigerians
who the 55 people are.”
In a statement issued on Tuesday, by the Governor's Special Assistant on
Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, he described Lai
Mohammed as “an embodiment of contradictions, who speaks from several sides
of his mouth, turning himself to a vegetable while struggling to defend a
government that has done more evil than good to Nigeria and its people.”
The governor called on Nigerians to prevail on the Information Minister to
name the treasury looters sponsoring IPOB and provide proof of the
sponsorship as well as the 55 people that he said stole over N1.34.
Governor Fayose said; “In the history of his lying career, if he (Lai
Mohammed) is able to read through his past comments and juxtapose them with
his present comments, he will realize the contradiction that he has become.
“On June 10, 2013, Lai Mohammed spoke against the proscription of Boko
Haram, saying that it stifled the press and tampered with the fundamental
human rights of Nigerians. He also spoke in support of true federalism and
restructuring of Nigeria. But today, in defense of President Muhammadu
Buhari’s government, everything Lai Mohammed supported then, he is now
against and what he was against then, he now supports.
“It is shameful that Lai Mohammed now runs speedily to defend the lion king
and his autocratic government, so that he won’t be devoured and in the
process of trying to avoid being sacked, he is manufacturing lies like pure
water.
Calling on the international community, especially the United Nations and
the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate the heinous crime
being committed by the military against Nigerians in the Southeast,
Governor Fayose said there was no law in Nigeria empowering the military to
declare any organization as terrorist and kill unarmed people.