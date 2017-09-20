Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has challenged the Minister of

Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to name those “treasury

looters” that he claimed were sponsoring the Indigenous People of Biafra

(IPOB), saying “it is high time Nigerians begin to hold the Information

Minister accountable for his frivolous claims.”

Governor Fayose, who said the Information Minister was fast assuming the

position of the "Liar-General" of the federation, having lied to gain power

and still lying to sustain it, pointed out that;’ “more than 20 months

after he claimed that 55 Nigerians stole over N1.34 trillion from the

country’s treasury from 2006 to 2013, Lai Mohammed is yet to tell Nigerians

who the 55 people are.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, by the Governor's Special Assistant on

Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, he described Lai

Mohammed as “an embodiment of contradictions, who speaks from several sides

of his mouth, turning himself to a vegetable while struggling to defend a

government that has done more evil than good to Nigeria and its people.”

The governor called on Nigerians to prevail on the Information Minister to

name the treasury looters sponsoring IPOB and provide proof of the

sponsorship as well as the 55 people that he said stole over N1.34.

Governor Fayose said; “In the history of his lying career, if he (Lai

Mohammed) is able to read through his past comments and juxtapose them with

his present comments, he will realize the contradiction that he has become.

“On June 10, 2013, Lai Mohammed spoke against the proscription of Boko

Haram, saying that it stifled the press and tampered with the fundamental

human rights of Nigerians. He also spoke in support of true federalism and

restructuring of Nigeria. But today, in defense of President Muhammadu

Buhari’s government, everything Lai Mohammed supported then, he is now

against and what he was against then, he now supports.

“It is shameful that Lai Mohammed now runs speedily to defend the lion king

and his autocratic government, so that he won’t be devoured and in the

process of trying to avoid being sacked, he is manufacturing lies like pure

water.

Calling on the international community, especially the United Nations and

the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate the heinous crime

being committed by the military against Nigerians in the Southeast,

Governor Fayose said there was no law in Nigeria empowering the military to

declare any organization as terrorist and kill unarmed people.