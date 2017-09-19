CONSTANT ANNIHILATION OF THE BIAFRA NATION BY THE NIGERIA ARMY HAS BECOME CANCEROUS

It is no more news in the eyes of the world and people of good conscience the constant illegal killings of the people of the Biafra Nation by the killing wing of the murderous Nigeria state called the Nigeria Army and Police. Recall that in the year 1967 – 1970, the people of Biafra was murdered over 4 Million of defenceless youths, women, and children and amoung the actors of the genocide is the current president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, an arc enemy of the Biafra people, Muhammadu Buhari vowed to maim, annihilate the remnant of the Biafran nation even without any provocation.

On 8th of June, 2017. The youth wing of Arewa hegemony under the auspices of the Arewa youths coalition issued a declaration demanded that the Igbo clan of Biafra must vacant the northern region of Nigeria on or before 1st October 2017, failure to leave the northern region upon the expiration of the declaration date to their supposed visitor, they would kill and destroy the Biafra people and our properties just like the pogrom of the year 1966 as committed by Hausa/Fulani against Biafra.

On 21st August 2017. President Muhammadu Buhari gave a nationwide speech and unconstitutionally issued a command to the Nigeria army to immediately swing into action to Biafra land to commit another genocide by way of Operation Python Dance-2. in the bid to carry out the ethnic cleansing as threatened by the youth wing of the Arewa hegemony, war armory was drafted to Biafra land; it’s on record with pictorial and video evidence that on 11-14th September 2017. The pogrom was unleashed on the Biafra people by the Hausa/Fulani jihadist army of the Nigeria defense force killed over three hundred of defenseless youths and women in cold blood, houses and shops were burnt down by same Army.

Based on the previously recorded killings from the year 1945 to date, we want to put the world on notice

as follows that;

1). The sinister Operation Python Dance-2 that is currently being orchestrated in the land of Biafra is provocative, illegal and unconstitutional, citing section 217(d) of the constitution.

2). Also, Operation Python Dance-2 is a concocted arrangement by Hausa/Fulani spearheaded by the Sultan of Sokoto and the Boko Haram sympathizer, President Muhammadu Buhari to annihilate the remnants of the Biafra Nation, in disguise that they are quelling an insurrection. - a case of giving a dog a bad name and hang it.

3). The land of Biafra is not in any act of war or any form of insurrection, rather a peaceful agitation for self-determination using the instruments of United Nations as enshrined in the 2007 charter, Rights of Indigenous people.

4). The illegal and unconstitutional proscription of IPOB as a terrorist organization as announced by the murderous Nigeria army is an act to suppress the legitimate voice of the Biafra people to stop our legitimate agitation for self-determination as stated on reference number 2.

Therefore, we state our resolve as follows;

A). That we are in mourning, burying our dead killed by the Nigeria state through her jihadist killing wing, the Nigeria army.

B). We want to put the world on notice that we have taken records of the constant bloodletting of our people by the Hausa/Fulani and her vampire army, that a day of reckoning is coming when we shall fight back for survival, and the consequences of their actions and illegal killings of the Biafra people shall be visited and paid for in due reactions. We seize this opportunity to inform our people that it is No retreat, No surrender towards the restoration of our inheritance, the sovereign Republic of Biafra. And as well console every family that has lost their loved ones and breadwinners in this struggle for self-determination.

We vow and pledge our lives collectively to work for the absolute freedom of our land from the shackles of Satan; the contraption called Nigeria. We tie our ever strong hope in God for he has destined us to be a free nation. God bless people of goodwill around the world! God bless the people of the Lower Niger!!

Signed:

Mazi Uchenna Asiegbu

Head of Directorate of State of

Indigenous People of Biafra.