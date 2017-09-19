FG’s Secret Police Begins Raid Of Vendor Stand, Mop Up Biafra Papers

Few days after the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government declared the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist group through the instrumentality of the military, the FG’s secret police, the Department of Security Services (DSS), has begun to raid newspaper vendors in Asaba, Delta state capital, confiscating all newspapers that are of Biafra origin and propagating Biafra republic.

Major newspaper centers were Tuesday stormed in the city, specifically those along Ibusa road, the popular Nnebisi road, some opposite the Westend Mixed Secondary in Asaba and opposite government house.

According to the secret police officials, publications carried in the Biafran Newspapers were misleading to the general public but onlookers alleged that the raid might not be unconnected with the proscription of Independent People of Biafra, hence it becomes necessary to stamp out every inscription of Biafra form the nation.

Our correspondent observed that all the papers bearing Biafra on the newsstand were confiscated and were taken away with them.

Another vendor by the United Bank of Africa, near Ibusa junction, was most hit as he was lucky to have escaped following the presence of the DSS officials.

As soon as he saw the officials, he abandoned his stand, even the national dailies, including PUNCH, Nation Vanguard and others and fled from the presence of the officials.

He explained that if he had not fled from their presence, he would have been arrested by the officials.

He said every newspaper vendor around the area and the IPOB youths around took to their heels as they usually gather round the vendors stand to read daily newspapers where they argue over issues of Biafra and Nigeria.

“It wasn’t a small thing. I had to run away when I saw them. I left all my papers and escaped. They were even calling me to come but people around told me not to go to them that they may arrest me. Everybody was afraid,” the vendor who would not want his name mentioned said.

Among the papers confiscated are Biafra Times, Biafra Star and other papers that are specifically for the promotion of Biafra propaganda in Nigeria.

Efforts by the secret police to make him return to his stand fail on deaf ears even when they tried calming him that he would not be arrested.