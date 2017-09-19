After nine years of friendship, Man, 24, stole friend's N15, 000 in Osun 

A 24-year old man, Elijah Damilola has been arraigned by the Osun State Police command before a magistrate Court in Osogbo, the state capital, over alleged theft of N15, 000.

Prosecutor Oladoye Joshua, told the court that the accused on the 31st of August, 2017 at Kunfayakun area of Osogbo, stole the money belonging to one Samson Olawatoyin.

He added that the offence is contrary to section 383 and punishable under section 390(9) of the Criminal code cap 34, volume II, laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2003.

The accused however pleaded not guilty to the one charge count of theft levelled against him.

While praying the court for his bail in the most liberal terms, Barrister Raji Abiodun assured the court that the accused would provide reliable sureties if granted bail.

In an exclusive chat with The Nigerian Voice, the complainant, Miss Olawatoyin revealed that she and the accused had been friends since 2008 before the ugly incident which put an end to their friendship occurred.

She explained that on August 31st, her sister in Malaysia wanted to send her some money but because her account was having some issues, she told her sister to send the money to the accused person's account.

Olawatoyin added that the accused however transferred the N15, 000 to another account and denied receiving the money until some days ago when he confessed he really got the money but transferred it.

She said although the accused was given a chance to refund the money, he didn't and the case was eventually reported to the police.

In his ruling, Magistrate A. Ayeni granted the accused bail of N10,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case till October 13 for hearing.