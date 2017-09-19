Herbalist nabbed by Osun Police says shrine has no spiritual power, only designed to dupe people

A 42-year-old suspected herbalist, Semiu Odediran has disclosed that his human structured shrine has no spiritual power of solving customers' plights but only plays a swindling role.

Odediran made this disclosure while being paraded at the Osun State Police headquarters, Osogbo on Monday.

It was gathered that the suspect handed over himself to the police for clarification after his house was raided as he was being suspected of engaging in fake spiritual healings. He was immediately detained for interrogation.

The suspect was paraded alongside his traditional fittings ranging from human structured sculptures, a bottle of Schnapp, red wrappers, traditional brooms, fake money, cow horn among others.

When questioned by our reporter, Adediran said the materials possessed no power of healing customers' spiritual challenges but were only positioned to scare them and make them fall prey.

He explained that he started the business after he was duped by a purported herbalist in Lagos and had nothing left to survive.

He added that the tragic experience he suffered from the occurrence instigated him to organise his own spiritual consultation home for the purpose of swindling people too.

At the scene, the State Commissioner of police, Mr Olafimihan Adeoye said investigation on the matter is still ongoing pending the prosecution of Adediran at the court of law.

He urged the citizens of the state to abstain from any illicit act that could damage the image of the state.