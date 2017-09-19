Senate President Bukola Saraki Statement on IPOB is Political

Just yesterday it was widely reported in the media that Senate President Bukola Saraki described the military declaration of IPOB as a terrorist organization as unconstitutional because in his Imperial Majesty consciousness, it did not follow due process, what an unfortunate, irresponsive, reckless, provocative and irresponsible statement from an occupier of an exalted public office that we assume ought to be better informed, but is tenaciously used to assaulting the collective psyche of the Nigerian people.

For the education and Information of our "Distinguished" Senate President, he needs to be made aware of the fact that till the moment of writing this piece, the Nigerian Government has not in any way or manner declared IPOB as a terrorist organization.

The declaration of IPOB as a terrorist organization was made by the military based on it's evaluation of the activities of this lawless group in it's provocative and confrontational activities against national security and the military in the discharge of it's constitutional responsibilities in Abia state South East Nigeria prior to the commencement of it's operation Python Dance II in the South East region of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In the discharge of it's primary responsibility of protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria as clearly stated in the constitution, the military only takes orders from the President and Commander in Chief of the armed forces for it's deployment either locally or internationally and not on the description of how it should conduct it's operations which is guided by its rules of engagement in line with International standards.

The military as a professional and disciplined institution in carrying out it's obligations is guided by certain codes and conduct of which the assessment of the engagement and respect for the sanctity of human life is non negotiable.

By declaring IPOB as a terrorist organization based on it's activities, the Nigerian army has within it's constitutional mandate and in line with the tenets of global best military practices served a note of warning to Nigerians in particular and the world at large, to beware of the group and that it's engagement with IPOB, wherever it occurs within the geographical territory of Nigeria, will be treated along that line.

With the declaration of IPOB as a terrorist organization by the Nigerian military on the basis of it's assessment in carrying out it's constitutional responsibility, we are at a loss to understand the constitutionality or otherwise of the action based on the Nigerian Senate President statement other than that it's predicated on pure mischief for cheap political capital.

Until Senate President Bukola Saraki comes out to cite the relevant sections of the constitution that has been violated by the military in it's on-field evaluations in carrying out it's primary responsibility, Nigerians should recognize the Senate President statement as political in acting out his role of the larger plot of undermining the peace and unity of Nigeria which is his trademark and very unfortunate.