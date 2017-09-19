Buhari vows to sustain anti-graft war

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday vowed to continue to fight corruption in Nigeria “until it is completely exterminated from our body polity”.

According to the President, his administration will fulfill its vow of eliminating all forms of corrupt practices in Nigeria so as to put the country on the path of greatness and prosperity.

Buhari disclosed this at the 2017 Annual National Management Conference of the Nigerian Institute of Management in Abuja. He was represented by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita.

The President said, “To set this country on the path of greatness and prosperity, complete elimination of all forms of corrupt practices must be in the front burner and our collective consciousness always.

“You will agree with me that a great nation is the reward of great leadership built on good governance with strict adherence to the ideals and principles of corporate governance. This is our motivation and value proposition. My administration will, therefore, continue to fight corruption and associated social vices at all levels until they are exterminated from our body polity.”

He said the theme of the conference – Corporate Governance and Institutional Performance, was apt and relevant towards charting a new course and national reorientation.