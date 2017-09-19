Court remands Ghanaian man for  damaging mini bus in Osun

A Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State, has remanded a Ghanaian man, Junior Kofi in prison for allegedly damaging a mini bus windscreen glass.

Prosecutor Inspector Fagboyinbo Abiodun told the court that Kofi committed the offense on 17 of September, 2017 at Capital area in Osogbo.

Abiodun said the accused who was heavily drunk at that time smashed his phone on the commercial vehicle with registration number SGBOLXB Osun belonging to one Mulibi Morufu.

Fagboyinbo explained that the offense committed by the accused contravenes section 451 of the criminal code cap 34 volume 11.laws of Osun State 2002.

It was gathered that the accused committed the offence during an argument with the driver of the bus.

The driver of the commercial vehicle, Morufu said he told the accused that he would collect N50 but the accused on getting to his destination, brought out N30 which he (Mulibi) refused to accept from him.

The accused who was heavily drunk then used his phone to damage the vehicle.

When his charge was read to him, kofi pleaded not guilty to the one count charge preferred against him.

The accused was represented by Barrister Raji Abiodun who applied for the bail of her client but the Magistrate ordered the prosecutor to open the case for hearing instead.

Magistrate Fatimoh Sodamade ordered that the commercial bus be returned to the complaint and that the accused be remanded in Ilesha prison custody.

She thereby adjourned the case to October 12 for defense.