Whereabouts of Nnamdi Kanu, Mother, Father Unknown – IPOB

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has raised alarm over the whereabouts of Nnamdi Kanu, leader and director of Radio Biafra and his parents since the alleged Nigerian soldiers attack on their residence at the weekend.

Emma Powerful, IPOB Publicity secretary, in a statement on Monday, September 18, said it has been searching for its leader Kanu and his parents since the alleged attack of their compound but cannot find them.

“We, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, world wide under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to bring to the notice of the whole world that the whereabouts of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his parents are still unknown to mankind since the attack in his compound last week.

“IPOB have been searching for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his parents but they are no where to be found since, last week. We are challenging the Nigerian Army and Police to produce our leader Mazi Nnamdi since it is a prerogative right for him to make statement informing his confidants and teeming members all over the world about his condition,” the statement said.