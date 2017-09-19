“Abia Police Boss Supervising Killings Of Abia Youths” – IPOB

We the family of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and it’s leadership worldwide under the command and leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to place on record that the newly appointed Commissioner of Police posted to Abia State is trying very hard to please his Northern Arewa masters by conducting himself in a manner that is clear to all, as complimenting the murderous scripts of the Nigerian Army and Igbo governors as handed down to them by Abuja cabal. It is also on record that till date, no police commissioner or governor in the South East or South South have dared to rise up against the fourth most deadly terrorist group in the world we know as Fulani herdsmen.

When Fulani herdsmen attacked Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi and Abia States, none of the police commissioners in these various states or any of these governors now supporting genocide against their people ever uttered a word in opposition. 82 Division of the Nigerian Army at Enugu, a mere 13 kilometers from where Fulani herdsmen armed with sophisticated weaponry attacked innocent villagers, did not rise up to aid Enugu people. They did not storm the hideout or known settlements of Fulani herdsmen in Enugu. There was no stop and search of Fulani people. There were no arbitrary arrests of Fulani men. Fulani women were not carted off to be raped and dehumanised by Nigerian soldiers. Fulani leaders and Arewa North never rose up in condemnation of Fulani herdsmen. National newspapers did not carry anti-Fulani news items or articles. South East governors did not rise from an emergency meeting to label Fulani herdsmen a terrorist group or call for their activities to be proscribed. Yet miraculously they have now found the courage of the super-slave that they are in doing the masters bidding of terrorising innocent unarmed IPOB family members. These Igbo governors must know their judgement is coming very soon and when it does, they will have no Hausa Fulani army to call upon or bags of looted money to shield them from the anger of the masses.

The new Edo State born Abia State Police Commissioner is struggling to be noticed and recognised as he appears to be acting to a script, no doubt given to him by his masters from the Arewa North which is to eliminate Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, his father, mother and entire family.

Since the arrival of this mini-terror Commissioner of Police in Umuahia Abia State capital, he has been making utterances devoid of common sense which is indicative of the mindset of those in Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) that sent him and the Hausa Fulani oligarchy who sponsored him during his educational carrier and recruitment into police college.

This new Abia State Commissioner of Police was given mandate by the powers that be in the North to eliminate anybody suspected to be an IPOB member anywhere around Abia State with the full support of Okezie Ikpeazu. The same Northerners that have always stopped the army and police from mobilising against Fulani herdsmen are now under orders to shoot and kill innocent unarmed agitators for simply asking for a referendum.

That this new Police Commissioner went to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s compound again with three hilux jeeps loaded with fiercely looking anti-riot policemen with his personal prado jeep to ransack the compound even further, indicate the level of paranoia the coalition evil men (Nigerian Army & SE Governors) must be under. This is the fourth assault on the compound in as many days.

We must not stop to let the police and Nigeria DHQ know that Biafra restoration project led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu cannot be moved or dettered by any threats or killing of unarmed innocent civilian populations. We also want to let them understand that they don’t have the power to declare the peaceful and nonviolent IPOB a terrorist organisation. It is unfortunate that the Nigerian police and DHQ cannot differentiate between freedom fighting and terrorism yet most of them claim they are graduates.

Every right thinking person must continue to ask South East governors why they allowed envy and jealousy to overwhelm them to the point of inviting an entirely foreign army full of Hausa Fulani men to come to our land to kill us because they lost the masses to IPOB. Is it a crime that the overwhelming number of our people love our leader and not these governors that serve only their selfish interest and that of their masters in the North that rigged them into power.

The ranting of some of the cowardly governors of South East zone, especially Willie Obiano and Okezie Ikpeazu to the effect that they will continue to kill innocent unarmed people fighting for their freedom in a peaceful manner but swore to protect the children of his slave masters in the North, is meaningless to us. IPOB is not in the habit of attacking anybody or group of persons and will never do anything to bring harm to non-indigenous Biafrans residing in Biafraland. We are civilised people and not as blood thirsty as the Arewa North.

In line with this, we will not fail to remind the South East governors that they have lost the battle with IPOB under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu especially Okezie Ikeazu of Abia State and Willie Obiano of Anambra State respectively. We remain conscious of the fact that mere envy and jealousy against the electrifying popularity of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu cannot and will not dent the restoration of Biafra which the whole world is already aware of today. These myopic governors in their selfish ways of thinking never asked themselves why the masses support Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB and not them. South East governors cannot kill the ideology of Biafra rather they are creating insurmountable problems for themselves and their generations unborn.

IPOB cannot and will not succumb to pressure resulting from intimidation, arrest and brutal murders going on now all over Abia, Anambra and Rivers states at the moment. In other words, we have gone too far ahead to be bothered by the sound of bullets, bombs and fighter jets waiting to rain bombs on us. Nobody can stop the agitation for Biafra freedom at this point in time, only a referendum can do that. We are putting our people and the entire world on notice that we are not relenting until this or any other Nigerian government and her cabals give us a date for referendum to decide whether we want to continue staying in this evil British created contraption called Nigeria or not. Every family member of IPOB are advised to be patient because we are at the stage of last fight against the internal forces of darkness that have held us hostage for generations against our will.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB