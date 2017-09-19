BOKO HARAM SLAUGHTERS ISLAMIC SCHOLAR, 4 OTHERS IN BORNO VILLAGE

Suspected members of dreaded Boko Haram sect have on Sunday Night invaded Kurmiri village of Titiwa Ward, about 15 kilometres away from Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno state, in which the terrorists slaughtered the Chief Imam of the village alongside four other persons.

The Chief Imam, Ustaz Goni Bukar Tabare is the Senior brother to a popular Politician in Magumeri, Mallam Goni Kundube.

Magumeri has witnessed series of deadly attacks in recent past including the ambush, killing and abduction of NNPC oil exploration workers, contracted staff of University of Maiduguri and 15 members Civilian JTF in Bornoyesu village of the Council in July this year.

The attackers were said to have gone into the Village armed with Ak47 rifles, knives and matchets, but decided to execute their mission using knives, because gun shots sounds will alert residents to repell them even though, sources said, one of the attackers was arrested.

Confirming the attack, the Caretaker Chairman of Magumeri Local Government Area, Alhaji Abubakar Abdulkadir in an interview with our Correspondent said, "Chief Imam of Kurmiri village and four other persons have been slaughtered by suspected members of Boko Haram sect last night".

Abdulkadir who expressed shock at the incident assured his people that adequate security have since been provided and normalcy restored.

His words: "We in Magumeri wake up this morning (Monday) and recieved a distress call that one of our Community was attacked by Boko Haram.

"I want to commend the effort of our Civilian JTF members, security agencies for their prompt action which led to the apprehension of one of the attackers.

"I also want to urge members of the general public not to panic, but to go about their businesses as the situation is under control". Abdulkadir stated.