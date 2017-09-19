Plot To Suspend Delta APC Stalwart Flops

As the political year draws closer, interests and conflicting interests are rearing their ugly heads in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Delta State chapter as plans to suspend a big wig in the party got aborted.

It was gathered that the plan was allegedly cooked by O’tega Emerhor, the gubernatorial candidate of the party in the 2015 governorship fight in the state, the chairman of the party, Prophet Jones Ode Erue among others to slam a suspension order on Chief Hyacinth Enuha, a leader of the party in Delta North but it was outsmarted by the State Secretary, Mr Chidi Okonji among others who were bent on enthroning internal democracy in the party.

Enuha, who doubles as the leader of consolidated Delta APC and others are alleged of running battle with Emerhor, for allegedly hijacking contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC).

A peace meeting to reconcile all aggrieved persons in the party was held at the Ogwashi-Uku residence of Enuha, Aniocha South council area of the state with Veronica Ogbuagu, Benjamin Ogbalor and other APC leaders from the three senatorial districts of the state.

It would be recalled that last week, Enuha had called for a stakeholders meeting at his country home where issue of alleged hijack of NDDC contracts by Emerhor, through his “boy”, Samuel Adjogbe, who is the commission’s Executive Director (Projects), and others were tabled.

Miffed with the stakeholders meeting and the accusation of hijack of NDDC contracts, Emerhor, HardReporters gathered, instructed the party chairman, Erue who currently outside the country to issue a press statement to condemn Enuha’s stakeholders meeting.

In his press statement, Erue, who condemned the stakeholders said that no leader or leaders have the right to summon a stakeholders meeting of the party without the approval of the party organs.

“I want to expressly state that the authority to call a stakeholders meeting in the name of APC is a prerogative of the party organs at all levels. Therefore, no leader or leaders have a right to summon a stakeholders meeting of the party. Only party organs at the units, wards, LGAs and State have the authority to summon or convene stakeholders’ meetings.” Erue stated.

It was reliably gathered that Emerhor, who was alleged not satisfied with the outcome of the meeting set modalities in motion to suspend Enuha, which failed.

It was learnt that on discovering that Emerhor was out to witch hunt Enuha and others for selfish and greedy reasons, the state party secretary and other members of the party’s NWC vehemently refused to endorse the suspension letter.

Hycenth-Enuha