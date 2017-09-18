RIVERS APC WARNS WIKE OVER PLANNED CLOSURE OF OVER 5,000 PRIVATE SCHOOLS

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has warned Governor Nyesom Wike not to proceed with his planned closure of over 5,000 private schools in the State, as the consequences for the State would be grave. The party issued the warning in a statement signed by the State Chairman, Chief (Dr.) Davies Ibiamu Ikanya, and released on Monday in Port Harcourt, the State capital.

Rivers APC said: “We have been reliably informed that Governor Wike has concluded plans to close down over 5,000 private schools by this October. The offence of the proprietors of these schools, both indigenes and non-indigenes (mostly of Igbo and Northern extradition) is that they are members of APC, so they must be ruined by declaring their educational institutions, which they have been operating all these years without any problem, illegal and marked for destruction.”

The statement disclosed that the recent dissolution of the State Executive Council by Wike was as a result of the dissenting opinions expressed by some cabinet members who cautioned the governor against the closure but rather advised that the State should embark on a holistic approach to standardise the operations and facility upgrade of the affected schools. “Governor Wike accused those against his evil plot of being fifth columnists (or APC men in PDP garb) and resolved that the best strategy is to tactically dissolve his cabinet and reconstitute it with those who will support his drive to deal with these APC sympathisers,” Rivers APC said.

The party advised Wike to rethink his absurd decision as the punitive action would throw over 40,000 small and medium school owners, teachers and education support services providers in the State would be thrown into the already-saturated job market.

According to the statement, “The road to this has been long in coming. He has found allies in men who do not have idea of the implications on the future of Rivers State. Wike in his satanic politics never considered the plight that these proprietors, their employees and students will face in implementing this drive aimed at putting APC where it belongs, according to him.

“Wike has done enough damage to the educational sector in Rivers State and should refrain from any action that would make Rivers one of the most educational disadvantaged states in the country. It is sad to note that apart from not putting the 300 modern model schools constructed and fully equipped by former Governor Chibuike Amaechi into use, Wike has stopped the scholarship scheme instituted and sacked the 13,350 teachers employed by the Amaechi administration. By so doing, Wike has put the Rivers State educational sector into serious jeopardy.

“Wike has become a demi-god who does not take the advice of his associates, elders, traditional and religious leaders. Even so, we beg him in the spirit of humanity to try to call himself to order and restrain himself from this satanic attack against innocent men and women who are promoting the educational and economic fortunes of the State through their educational entrepreneurship.”

Rivers APC appealed to all those who because of believing in the party are suffering in the hands of Wike to exercise patience “as we are convinced that God will not allow our dear State to remain for long in the hands of those who are determined to kill the future of our children and send most of our people into the labour market and to early death.”

Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze,

SSA Media and Public Affairs to the State Chairman, APC Rivers State.

18-09-17

