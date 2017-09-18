If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 18 September 2017 15:04 CET

PHOTOS: Buhari arrives New York for UN General Assembly

By The Nigerian Voice

Click for Full Image Size

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived New York for 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.He was accompanied on the visit by some state governors and top federal government officials.




L-R: Ondo State governor Rotimi Akeredolu; Ebonyi State governor David Umahi; Zamfara State governor Abdulaziz Yari, and President Buhari.


President Buhari greeting Nigeria's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.



General News

If you want to catch something, running after it isn't always the best way.
By: roylexi.com

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists