General News | 18 September 2017 15:04 CET
PHOTOS: Buhari arrives New York for UN General Assembly
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived New York for 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.He was accompanied on the visit by some state governors and top federal government officials.
L-R: Ondo State governor Rotimi Akeredolu; Ebonyi State governor David Umahi; Zamfara State governor Abdulaziz Yari, and President Buhari.
President Buhari greeting Nigeria's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.