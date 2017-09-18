Diezani Alison Madueke: EFCC reportedly moves to forfeit ex-minister’s N7B Dubai properties

EFCC has again made another staggering revelation with the discovery of two choice properties belonging to Diezani in Dubai.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission are making moves to confiscate two mansions allegedly belonging to ex-minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke in Dubai, Punch reports.

The properties, which are reportedly worth 74,000,000 dirham (N7.1bn), are located at E146 Emirates Hill and J5 Emirates Hill.

It was further reported that the anti-graft agency will be exploiting the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty the Federal Government had recently signed with the government of the UAE in applying for the forfeiture of the properties through the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

One of the luxurious homes of Diezani Alison Madueke in Dubai

(SaharaReporters)

“We have informed the UAE authorities that from our investigation, we believe Diezani bought the properties with the proceeds of crime. The whole process is still ongoing but with the MLAT, signed by President Buhari, it has made work a lot easier for us,” the report quoted a source.

The Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty, signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, are Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Civil and Commercial Matters, Agreement on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons and an Extradition Treaty.

The total amount of cash and assets recovered from Diezani will become $200m (N70bn) should the EFCC succeeds in the final forfeiture of the Dubai properties.