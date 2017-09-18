Cleric in Court Over Alleged Theft Of N750,000

A 38-year-old cleric, AbdulLateef Sanusi, was on Monday arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, over alleged fraud and theft of N750,000.

Prosecutor Duro Adekunle told the court that the accused sometimes in the year 2011(Date and time were not pronounced) at Ostrich Bakery Olonkoro, Osogbo defrauded one Alhaja Ejide Salamat of N750,000 under a false pretence of securing visa and ticket to Saudi Arabia for her.

He added that the accused also stole the above mentioned money from Alhaja Salamat.

Prosecutor Adekunle said that the offences committed by the accused are contrary to sections 418, 381(1) and punishable under sections 419, 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34,Volume. II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

Meanwhile, Sanusi pleaded not guilty to charges preferred against him and his Counsel, Barrister Nagite Okobe applied for his bail in the most liberal terms.

In her ruling, Magistrate Fatimah Sodamade granted the accused bail of N500,000 with one surety and adjourned the matter to 19th of October for hearing.

However as at the time of filing this report, Sanusi had not perfected his bail.