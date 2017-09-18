GEN. BOROH HAS NO SKELETON - MEDIA AIDE

In reaction to a seeming organized campaign of calumny allegedly sponsored by some failed contractors in the Amnesty Office against the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brigadier General Paul Boroh (Rtd), his Special Assistant on Social Media, Mr Jude Gbaboyor has cleared the air that Gen. Boroh has nothing to hide and therefore his hard earned reputation in the military and the United Nations, cannot be dented through blatant lies, intimidation and cheat blackmail on social media by frustrated persons.

Speaking with newsmen in Yenagoa, shortly after a one day seminar on the use of social media in information dissemination in Yenagua, on Saturday (September 16, 2017), Mr. Gbaboyor, who condemned attempts to castigate the office and person of the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, contended that while whistle blowing is an essential ingredient in a democratic system of government, unethical and irresponsible act of whistle blowing by self seeking politicians with the sole aim of causing disaffection in the polity for their selfish gains, was misleading and counterproductive, at a time when the federal government is doing its best to build peace and human capacity in the Niger Delta region.

According to the media aide, all transactions in the Amnesty Office under Gen. Boroh follow due process, contrary to the unsubstantiated allegations made against the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme by faceless reported sacked staff who may have been probably sponsored by failed contractors, informing that the Amnesty Office under Gen. Boroh has paid debts owed by the previous administration.

The current financial transaction and payment system by CBN through the TSA platform is transparent and verifiable. It is the best accountable payment system introduced by the federal government to ensure that all financial transactions are done in accordance with international best practices and due process.

Mr President Muhammadu Buhari is highly appreciated for his commitment to peace and also for sustaining the Presidential Amnesty Programme and the appointment of Gen. Boroh as his Special Adviser and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, pointing out that the ongoing vocational and skills trainings for delegates of the programme have created a platform for entrepreneurial skills acquisition and development among the youths in the region, with a view to improving on the socio-economic status of the people, in order to achieve sustainable peace, stability and development in the region.

Piriye Kiyaramo

For Head, Communications and media department

Presidential Amnesty Programme

September 17, 2017