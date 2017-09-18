Biafra: Treasury looters are sponsoring IPOB - FG alleges

The Federal Government has said the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is being sponsored by certain disgruntled elements to sabotage the Buhari administration, under the guise of fighting for the rights of the people of the South-East.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the allegation on behalf of the government on Sunday.

He said that the outlawed organisation was not set up to fight for anyone, but to destabilise the country.

He said, ”Nigerians must understand that IPOB was not set up to fight for the right of anyone or group, but as a tool to destabilize the nation, divert attention from the efforts of the Buhari administration and obliterate the laudable achievements of the Government.

”IPOB is being sponsored by those I will call the Coalition of the politically disgruntled and the treasury looters. They believe that by sponsoring this group to destabilize the country and trigger chaos, they will realize their ambition of escaping justice and then be free to dip their hands into the nation’s treasury again.”