If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Opinion/Feature | 17 September 2017 18:18 CET

Nigeria is Just A Jungle

Source: Dr. Perry Brimah

Click for Full Image Size

Once again another military deployment and another massacre in Nigeria. Nnamdi Kanu's dog was not even spared, reminiscent of the Odi massacre.

When will the army leave Nigeria's streets, Dr Perry Brimah asks in this video.

Youtube Link:


Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of The Nigerian Voice. The contents of this article are of sole responsibility of the author(s). The Nigerian Voice will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Dr. Perry Brimah .

Opinion/Feature

a man who stands tall when oda men hides is worth a crown
By: toyin abioye

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists