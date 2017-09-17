Opinion/Feature | 17 September 2017 18:18 CET
Nigeria is Just A Jungle
Once again another military deployment and another massacre in Nigeria. Nnamdi Kanu's dog was not even spared, reminiscent of the Odi massacre.
When will the army leave Nigeria's streets, Dr Perry Brimah asks in this video.
Youtube Link:
