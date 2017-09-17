The Lola Ashiru Interview: ‘We must take bitterness out of politics!’

Architect Lola Ashiru made his mark in property development. His company, Capital Project Development Inc., with offices in Abuja, Lagos and several African and European capitals has its signature to many architectural landmarks that dot the length and breadth of Nigeria and beyond.

Architect Ashiru occupies a big space on the nation’s political stage and, in his native Kwara state, his is a big voice that is regularly sought on crucial issues. You can hardly fault Arc. Ashiru’s assertion that he belongs to the progressive wing of Nigeria’s political class! To him, people have no business in going into politics if the purpose is not to provide service to the people. Little wonder he is emphatic Nigerians do not deserve what they are getting from their representatives.

Though he has been in the political trenches for long, Architect Ashiru is still to acquire the political power to actualise his philosophy of service to a greater number of people. But, he has adequately made up for this through the Lola Ashiru Foundation. In his own words, it was in the course of the activities of the Foundation that he realised that the lives of a greater number of people could be improved by conscientious political office holders.

Recently, Architect Ashiru, politician, businessman, philanthropist and community leader hosted journalists in Abuja where he spoke on the on-going anti-graft war, the raging restructuring debate, how he funded and transformed the defunct ACN into an effective political structure in Kwara state and circumstances surrounding his decision to exit the party. He also gave an insight into 2019 and beyond.

His suggestion for a proactive and result-oriented National Assembly is as evolutionary as it is pragmatic. Hear him: ‘Our best bet is part-time legislative duties. It is only when lawmakers work part-time that we can get something good out of the National Assembly. It will encourage committed professionals to go to the Assembly to enrich the process of lawmaking. In this way, part time legislative duties will enrich and deepen our democracy at very low cost because it comes cheap.’

There was no better way to begin the interview than the politics of his home state, Kwara.

Abdulrazaq Magaji was in attendance.

Excerpts:

Que: Local government elections are due in Kwara state in November. How do you see it panning out?

Ans: I am happy we are beginning to appreciate the importance of local councils. I am also happy that we are realizing the importance of electing the right people as chairmen and councillors. We have to do everything to elect the right candidates into offices at the local government levels, not just people who will be there because some unseen hands want them to be there.

Again, I think this is going to be crucial in the sense that it will be a window dressing for 2019. The elections will show how the people are prepared to take their destinies in their hands. As it is now, interested parties are re-positioning and re-strategising. You have to remember that political parties will have to throw up candidates for various offices. What truly matters is that we can only wish there will be a level-playing field for the vote of the people to count.

Que: Ho hopeful are you that the arrangements on ground will make the vote of the people count?

Ans: Ultimately, we have no option than to allow the vote of people to count. I am happy people are beginning to demand that their votes be made to count because elections would not be necessary if the results are pre-determined. Free and fair election is not to impose candidates or force a programmed outcome on the people. The 2015 election was a watershed and we should not fritter the opportunity it granted us to conduct truly free and fair elections.

Our message all along has been for people to vote right. People should vote for candidates who can deliver. Let me make this clear: people should not compromise themselves to the point of voting for a candidate they know will not perform. We know serious people and people with integrity in our communities and those serious people and people of integrity are the ones we should vote for.

Que: Do you subscribe to the idea that upstarts continue to call the shots at the local government level?

Ans: I subscribe to the idea that people with integrity and who are independent minded, irrespective of age and gender, should occupy public offices. It does not really matter whether they are upstarts, as you said or veterans and experienced people. This should be the norm from councillorship position to the presidency. Of course, the local councils should be manned by intelligent and incorruptible people; people with integrity.

What I am saying is that, I will prefer a political rookie or upstart that knows his onion to a veteran or experienced politician who has nothing to show and who cannot improve the office he or she is vying for. It is unfortunate that we have been conditioned not to accord the local councils the recognition they deserve. Truth is, in an ideal situation the local councils are closer to the people.

Que: Let’s get back to 2015! What was it like to quit the APC party after playing a pivotal role in its formation?

Ans: At the time the APC arrangement fell through, I foresaw a lot of acrimony. Bad blood was brewing and, by my nature, I decided I was not prepared for any acrimony that will cause disaffection between me and people I have known for years. For me, politics is not a do-or-die affair. I have always believed that there is life outside politics. That was why I took the decision. Viewed from this angle, nothing untoward happened. We simply felt there was no need to give room for bad blood.

Yes, any form of parting is painful. This is more so in view of your correct assessment that we were instrumental to introducing ACN to Kwara state. We sold the party to the people who willingly welcomed it to the point of positioning the party for certain electoral victory. It was clear to all that the ACN was on the verge of scoring a decisive victory in 2015. We had a solid structure on ground. The ACN was the beautiful bride and it was clear that everybody wanted her hand in marriage. Yes, quitting at the time we did was painful but it was the best decision to take at the time. There are times the painful decision is the best decision. We had to let go to avoid unnecessary disaffection.

Que: With the benefit of hindsight and, considering the facts on ground then, could you have acted differently?

Ans: Considering the facts available to us then, I think we acted rationally. I have always maintained that my decision to go into politics is to affect lives positively. To be able to do that, it is also necessary that we don’t do things today that we are going to regret tomorrow, I cherish friendship, especially friendship that was cultivated over several years, and I am not going to allow politics to get in the way. If we didn’t act the way we acted at that point in time, chances are we would have lost many friends across the political divide.

Que: Let’s get this clear. How could holding on to what was basically your baby cause disaffection?

Ans: Let me illustrate with examples. You remember what happened in Kano between my friend and then governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso and another friend of mine and former governor, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau after APC was formed. And, in Sokoto, you remember the acrimony between two of my friends from that axis, Magatakarda Wamakko and Attahiru Bafarawa. In Kano, Shekarau was ANPP that was part of the APC merger arrangement. But, Kwankwaso was from what was then new PDP. Question was who controls the party? Who is party leader? Shekarau who was in there when the merger talk started? Or, should it be Kwankwaso who was not part of the merger talks but had joined the APC as part of the defunct new PDP? The story was the same in Sokoto.

But, God gave us the foresight to envisage and we did not have to wait for any bickering over who is what or who gets what. We never thought it was fair for me to hang on at that point in time because chances are there would have been this acrimony thing which we wanted to avoid. Mind you, the question then was not whether we could have avoided the Kano scenario in Kwara. But, I thank God for giving me the foresight to avert it. Yes, politics is all about who gets what but even that has to be done with some measure of decorum. We must take bitterness out of politics because that is the only way to remain politically relevant without jeopardizing friendships we cultivated over many years.

Que: How would you describe your political journey since 2015?

Ans: Honestly, I am not done yet with politics. And, that is being honest with you. People who go into politics with the intention to serve do not quit. Yes, there could be setbacks here and there. As mortals, we are not insulated from setbacks. Yes, we have had our fair share of setbacks but they are not enough to discourage us from set goals. We have a focus. We have a goal and that is to use politics to touch as many lives as possible.

We are still in the trenches. We are talking. We are building new alliances and cementing and consolidating old ones. Quitting politics is something else. No! Because, I still believe politics is the best and most effective way to touch as many lives as possible. If you go into politics to serve and not because of what you are going to get, chances are you get the opportunity to touch the lives of many more people than you ever thought possible. My undying philosophy of touching the greatest number of lives will guide the way forward.

Que: Another election year is around the corner. What plans do you have for 2019?

Ans: As I said, we are still talking. We are re-strategizing. We are reviewing so many things. But, since you have specifically asked this question, let me tell you that we are working towards 2019 and beyond. For now, I have been busy with the activities of the (Lola Ashiru) Foundation since the conclusion of the last elections. I am passionate about improving lives and each time I look at what the Foundation is doing, the more I get challenged that politics will provide me a platform to improve a greater number of lives.

Que: The National Assembly has been in the news for very wrong reasons. How did we get to this point?

Ans: Tell me: what is the essence of democracy without a proactive and result-oriented National Assembly? Democracy will be meaningless without a proactive legislature. Problem is that our perception of the legislature is still low. This should not be so. I think we should begin to shift attention to enlightening our people to appreciate the need for a proactive legislature. It is when we have a proactive and result-oriented legislature that we can truly begin to deepen and enrich our democracy. One way of achieving that is through part-time lawmaking.

Thankfully, our communities do not lack credible men and women who will ably and effectively represent their communities if we have part-time lawmaking in place. There is no local government area, and we have 774 of them, that cannot boast of credible, committed and God-fearing people we can look up to. These are the people the electorate must identify and elect as their representatives. If necessary, such people c should be drafted into the race. Anything outside this means the wrong set of people will continue to hijack the political space.

Que: How tenable is part-time lawmaking considering the peculiarities of the Nigerian society?

Ans: One of the peculiarities you talk about is Nigerians will embrace any effective idea that comes with a reasonable price tag. By part-time lawmaking, representatives take sitting allowance for the days they sit. Simple! The beauty of it is that it will keep away people whose idea of going to the National Assembly is not to provide quality representation.

Secondly, it is only part-time lawmaking that will encourage professionals who are otherwise too busy to leave their professions for very long time to come to the National Assembly. What we have now is a situation where people in the Assembly do not have any means of income outside being senator or member of the House. This is why you find people becoming too desperate to go to the National Assembly. This should not be so. The idea of people taking politics as a full-time job is not the right way and we should begin to discourage it.

In essence, what we are saying is that part-time lawmaking will enrich and deepen our democracy. It will bring in professionals who would not mind being given sitting allowances for working part-time. It will encourage credible Nigerians to come onboard and the nation will be better for it.

Que: But, how is this possible? How do we get credible people who can provide quality representation considering the quantum of money needed for politicking?

Ans: Let us get two things clear. One, I disagree with people who believe politics is a dirty game that should be left for dishonest people. That is wrong because when good and credible people stay away from politics because of the wrongheaded belief that it is dirty, you have opened the door for dishonest and dirty people to occupy the political space. Two, your assessment that too much money is needed to play politics is very correct. It is also correct that the situation scares otherwise credible people away. I only hope this is not deliberate.

But, let me surprise you by saying the electorate shares in the blame. It is a fact, but a sad one, that people wait to be induced to vote. What message are we sending to the fraudulent politician? We are telling him to steal.

Yes, too much money is involved in the process. We should begin to scale this down so as not to scare credible people who can provide quality representation. But, we have to start from somewhere. For instance, people should be prepared to come together and contribute money to drive the campaign of people they wish to draft. Again, this happened in 2015. It is a way of calling the bluff of people who believe the only way to win elections is to hijack the treasury.

Que: You spoke at length about the need for a proactive National Assembly. How did we miss the bus?

Ans: The genesis of the crisis at the National Assembly is that we made a mistake in 2015 when we voted for parties and not individuals. It is wrong politics to sacrifice credible representatives at the altar of political party affiliations. As I said earlier, we have credible people in different communities who can positively affect the lives of their constituents but were rejected because of the party they belonged to. We got the National Assembly we wanted; not the one we desired. That, to me, is how we missed the bus. And, to get back on the bus, we need to do the needful. We should identify the right calibre of representatives to send to Abuja in 2019 and beyond, irrespective of the party they belong to.

Que: Is it possible to have the kind of proactive and result-oriented National Assembly you speak of with a double-chamber legislature which many believe is unwieldy?

Ans: The concept behind a two-chamber legislature is good. I have heard it is only good in advanced democracies and that we in the developing world should have no business with it. Again, this brings us to the issue of part time legislative duties which I have always said is our best step forward. For a country with a population estimated at 170 million, having less than 500 representatives spread across two chambers is not too much. Again, this brings us to the issue of part time legislative duties which I have always said is our best step forward. What many call unwieldy is the huge cost involved in running the two chambers. We have to cut the cost of running the National Assembly and at the same time ensure that we get the best out of the Assembly.

Que: The problem you mentioned has been with us for long. How do we get it out of our systems?

Ans: Thankfully, what has been happening, especially at the National Assembly, could be divine intervention. God must have decided to intervene at His own time. Now, we are all aware that we elected wrong people into the National Assembly in 2015. The ongoing charade at the National Assembly is an eye opener to all. The way out is very simple. Let us build on the gains of 2015. Nigerians should be able to identify and vote for credible Nigerians in their communities. It will be a tragedy if we repeat the mistake of 2015 and fill the National Assembly with people who should not be there.

Que: Avoiding the mistakes of 2015 has a lot to do with how we battle corruption. Are you satisfied with the anti-graft war?

Ans: If you think about the heart-wrenching local and foreign currencies that have been uncovered, Nigerians have good cause to keep politics aside and commend the Buhari/Osinbajo administration for doing what it is doing in the fight against corruption. If you look at it very well, corruption has eaten too deep into the system to the point that some people started suggesting that it is a waste of time to even try to check it.

Corruption may seem a formidable foe but this administration has proved that corruption is not invincible. Honestly, the administration has done well. Do you know how much ground we would have covered if we started the anti-graft war, say, some 10 or 15 years ago? I think we are moving in the right direction.

Que: What is your idea of restructuring?

Ans: To me restructuring is anything you do to safeguard the territorial integrity of Nigeria, enrich and deepen our democracy and promote good governance. I have spoken about a proactive and result-oriented National Assembly. That is my idea of restructuring because the National Assembly is the right place where restructuring should start. If you have a result-oriented and proactive National Assembly, chances are there will be good governance and democracy will be enriched. To begin with anything outside this, in the name of restructuring, is like putting the cart before the horse.

Que: We cannot end this session without asking your opinion about recent happenings in Nigeria. How do we go round the security challenges facing the country?

Ans: Again, I am going to be honest with you. Truth is Nigeria is big enough for all Nigerians. That is the simple truth about Nigeria. I think we need to understand and appreciate ourselves. Yes, there are challenges here and there but I think we have put the worst behind us. Of course, we will overcome and outgrow the challenges. But, as I said, the more we appreciate and trust each other, the more we pull together.