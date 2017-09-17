Python Dance 11: Kanu’s Whereabouts Still Unknown

Since the military crackdown on members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the invasion of Nnamdi Kanu’s home, last Thursday, his whereabouts and those of is family members have remained a puzzle.

The development is coming on the heels the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), National Human Rights Commission and some lawyers at the weekend faulted the Military for unilaterally declaring IPOB as a terrorist organization.

However, the issue has caused some divisions among the lawyers as some said last night that government’s action was in order.

However, former president Goodluck Jonathan has called for the intervention of the National Council of State (NCS).

Jonathan posted a largely cryptic message on Facebook saying:

“The reports I have received about recent developments in the country lead me to appeal to all men of good will to use whatever influence they have to push for peaceful coexistence and restraint on all sides. Perhaps it is time for the Council of State to intervene and offer its wise counsel. Irrespective of whatever provocation, Nigerians must never turn on each other.

“Even in the face of difficult circumstances, we must have faith that God in His infinite wisdom will guide us to finding a way out that is fair and just to all concerned. In as much as there may be a need to enforce order, there is a greater need to reinforce our humanity and treat Nigerian citizens humanely whether they be from the North or South.

“Nothing justifies the desecration and destruction of religious places of worship or a police station. But even more so, nothing justifies the endangering of human life. Let us exchange ideas instead of exchanging insults and threats. Nigeria is going through tough times because God wants us to grow through tough times. We must be resolute as a people even as we know that it is impossible to deny the brotherhood of all Nigerians after over a century of a shared commonwealth.”

Nigerian Human Rights Community (NHRC) says it is not within the jurisdiction of the military to declare the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) a terrorist group.

In a statement by Micheal Ajayi and Sanusi Suleiman, the group’s executive secretary, and middle belt coordinator, NHRC said the military should have made its findings and submitted to the national assembly for consideration.

“The ban on IPOB is likely to force the group underground… it has foreclosed the prospect of negotiation which is an essential element of democracy and free speech,” the statement read.

“We are not in a military regime. It is wrong for the military that should be under civilian authority to determine which organisation is a terrorist or not.

“In a democracy, the military should have made its findings and submitted same to the national assembly for deliberations.

“There is no basis to ban IPOB. The Nigerian constitution recognises the freedom of association.

“Though IPOB declares it is fighting for separation from a section of the country from Nigeria, the solution is constructive engagement and not outright banning of the group.

“Under the terrorism act 10 2011 passed by the Nigerian national assembly, only a high court judge on the advice of the national security adviser, the inspector general of police or the attorney-general of the federation can declare an organisation a terrorist group ad such has to be published in a Gazzzet making the proclamation of the governors and the Military to be illegal.”

The group urged the federal government to release IPOB members in detention or charge them to court.

Sunday INDEPENDENT investigations showed that since the soldiers laid siege to Kanu’s Afaraukwu, Umuahia ancestral home in Abia State where he lives, he has neither been seen, nor his body found.

This situation has given to speculations that he and his household could have had a pre-knowledge of the impending attack and made good of their escape in the cover of darkness before the soldiers struck.

When the Sunday INDEPENDENT visited Kanu’s family home, it was a ghost of itself as the compound looked deserted.

Also, the community appeared deserted as people who ran away during the soldier’s invasion were yet to return to their homes.

So far, the IPOB has not come out with any official statement on the whereabouts of their leader and his household, including his father, Eze Isreal Kanu, mother, brother and sister.

Efforts of Sunday INDEPENDENT to get across to Emma Powerful, IPOB’s spokesman, could not yield fruits as telephone line was switched off. Also switched off was the line Fineboy, Kanu’s brother.

An unconfirmed account by one of the IPOB members, who was identified as Kanu’s driver, had it that on that fateful Thursday when he drove into the compound, the IPOB leader’s Siena SUV was riddled with bullets.

He was quoted as saying: “As I drove into the compound, the next thing I started hearing was bullet shots at the vehicle and I managed to escape.”

This is as the Eze’s Council of Afaraukwu Autonomous Community is yet to make any official statement on the whereabouts of their ruler Eze Isreal Kanu, Kanu’s father, and his wife.

None of the members of the council or community’s chiefs could be reached for comments on the situation.

It would be recalled that the Abia State government had in the wake of alleged insecurity and the impending invasion of the soldiers during their ‘Operation Python Dance 11’ in the state, proscribed the IPOB and its activities within its jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, normalcy is gradually returning to Umuahia metropolis, which doubles as the Abia State capital city, as economic activities have started to pick up after the military action, as businesses and vehicular movements, have gradually resumed by the weekend.

