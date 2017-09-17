COMMUNIQUE ON THE MAIDEN EDITION OF THE NATIONAL COUNCIL FOR MINING AND MINERALS RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT

THE MAIDEN EDITION OF THE NATIONAL COUNCIL FOR MINING AND MINERALS RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT HELD BETWEEN TUESDAY, 12TH -14TH SEPTEMBER, 2017 AT THE NIGERIA AIRFORCE (NAF) CONFERENCE CENTRE, KADO DISTRICT,FEDRERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY,ABUJA.

COMMUNIQUE

The maiden edition of the National Council for Mining and Minerals Resources Development with the theme ‘’ Enhancing Mineral Resources Governance Towards Economic Growth and Diversification’’ was held at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja on Thursday, 14th September, 2017.

2. Council expressed its deep gratitude and appreciation to His Excellency the President, Muhammed Buhari, GCFR and the Vice President, Prof.YemiOsinbanjo GCON for the pioneering support and commitment to the sector, without which this would not have been possible. Credit must also go to the present administration for the demonstrated fulfilment of its agenda to diversify the Nigerian Economy through adequate attention to, among others, the Solid Mineral Sector.

3. The Council Meeting was preceded by a two - day Meeting of the officials from 12th -13th September, 2017. The meeting was declared open by the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello. The Honourable Minister of Mines and Steel Development, His Excellency,Kayode Fayemi, presided over the Meeting. Also present were the Executive Governor of Kebbi State, Sen. Abubakar AtikuBagudu; Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State,Dr. Eric Kelechi Igwe; Representative of Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Ofoegbu; Hon. Minister of State Power, Works and Housing, Mallam Mustapha Baba Shehuri; Sen. BintaMasi Garba; ; Senate Vice Chairman Committee on Power, Steel and Metallurgical Development, Senator Bukar Mustapha;Committee Chairmen of the National Assembly; Honourable Commissioners and Permanent Secretaries from States as well as senior officials of the relevant State Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Royal Fathers, Mining Operators, Organised Private Sectors, Development Partners, Development Finance Institution and other Stakeholders.

4. There were goodwill messages from the Governor of Kebbi State; Senate Vice Chairman Committee on Power, Steel and Metallurgical Development; Hon. Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing; Gbong Gwom Jos, HRH(Dr.)Buba Gyang; Ohinoyi of Ebira land, HRH (Alh.) Ado Ibrahim; Sen. BintaMasi Garba andRepresentative of United Nation Industrial Development Organisation.

5. Thirty –six (36) Memoranda were considered under five thematic areas which were:

i. Minerals Sector Governance - Challenges of Federal/State Co-Operation and collaboration.

ii. Overview and Perspective of Illegal Mining Operations in Nigeria: Overcoming the Menace

iii. Illegal Mining and Export Challenges: Policy Recommendations

iv. Effective Monitoring of Mines Field: Imperatives for Reduction of Security Challenges and Economic Sabotage and;

v. Enhancing Effective Regulatory and Legal Framework for the Mining Sector.

6. The Council considered the following recommendations arising from the thematic areas and agreed that: