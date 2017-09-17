Anambra Government re-assures residents of safety of lives, property …. Re-states commitment to restructuring

The Anambra State Government has restated its commitment toward ensuring the safety of lives and property of all residents of the state.

``The safety of Ndi Anambra and all residents in Anambra, the security of their lives, properties and environment are cardinal priorities of the Willie Obiano Administration’’.

This is contained in a statement released by Ogbuefi Tony Nnachetta, the Commissioner for Information and Communications Strategy.

``The government has ensured that everyone goes about freely within our environment without let or hindrance.

``Government is determined to sustain this culture and our improved way of living and is therefore appreciative of the peaceful conduct and collaboration by all persons and agencies which has led to the acknowledgement of Anambra being the safest state in Nigeria.’’

He adds: ``Government reasserts to Ndi Anambra and all residents that there is no refuge or room for mischief makers and anyone who wishes to distort the prevailing peace.

``And the security agencies have assured that there will be no infiltration by such persons or groups.’’

The statement also said that maximum security cover was being provided for places of worship of all faiths, for housing settlements of non-indigenes, motor parks and all other public places to guarantee the peace and safety of all.

It also notes: ``His Excellency, Governor Willie Obiano directs the sustenance of our historic tradition to be our brothers keepers, to provide for the visitors and non-indigenes in Anambra State and that this is another time to re-emphasise it in words and action’’.

The re-assurance was sequel to the decision of the South East Governors Forum, that met on Sept. 15, 2017, at Enugu, where among other decisions, was the proscription of activities of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

It, however, said that Anambra Government aligned itself with the clarion call from the South East Governors advising all persons with grievances and anxiety to transmit their positions through prescribed channels -- elected representatives to the Forum.

The statement adds: ``the Anambra State Government is also firmly in support of the restructuring agenda as announced by the Governors Forum and encourages Ndi Anambra to articulate their thoughts to follow through on this issue’’.