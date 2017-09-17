A governorship aspirant under the peoples democratic party, PDP, in Osun state, Dr.Kayode Oduoye has said that if elected, he will transform the state by making it the food basket of the region.

Oduoye who featured on a radio program in Osogbo, said Osun is so blessed with fatile land and weather which can make it self sufficient in food production and thereafter sell to states within the region.

"There is no reason to wait on the north or any other part of the nation for farm products because God has blessed us so much with all that is required to be a prosperous state through agriculture." He argued.

When asked about zoning of the governoship post in the state, the candidate for the PDP in the NASS election of 2015, said the agitators for zoning has every right but the party is yet to zone the governoship to any zone, he however added that the west senatorial district once enjoyed virtually all top offices in the state.

"For me it is not about zoning but pedigree and capacity to deliver, we must bring on board people who have managed people and resources not those whose major qualification is what politis made them."

The lawyer turned politician also said that tourism is one other area that he will use his international network to fix in the state.

He said instead of killing the citizens with taxes and unnecessary levies and rates, he would make the people pay for pleasure and thereby grow the state.