Denmark, NNPC to Invest in Joint Processing Company

Nigeria has become the first point of call in Africa for a bio-technological innovation which enables conversion of natural gas into a highly concentrated protein product for the production of animal feeds.

The introduction of thr cutting edge technology in Nigeria is the result of a joint venture between the Danish Government, which will guarantee a 10 per cent equity financing, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC); and a Danish firm, Unibio A/S Limited.

Unibio A/S Limited owns the right to a unique fermentation technology known as U-Loop Technology which converts methane gas into protein and has no negative impact for human consumption. The company's innovation has a raw protein content of at least 72%, a key component in animal feeds.

The product which has been endorsed by multinational food/care products companies as Nestlé, Procter and Gamble, (P&G) and Colgate-Palmolive, will revolutionize Nigeria's animal feeds industry which accounts for N800 billion annually.

NNPC's foray into agro-business is directly linked to its diversification agenda into non-oil ventures like is the practice with other national oil companies in an effort to generate additional revenue for the country.

In a meeting between NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru and a delegation from Denmark led by the Danish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Torben Gettermann, the GMD described the project as laudable, saying it was capable of making positive impact on the country’s economy, adding that the Corporation would look at the proposal holistically to ensure that Nigeria drives maximum benefit from it.

Baru, who was represented by the NNPC’s Chief Operating Officer, Ventures, Dr. Babatunde Adeniran, said “this proposal, though it is coming newly, has already started gaining traction in the industry and across the globe especially in Europe. Nigeria being the first point of call in Africa, we can leverage on the opportunity to increase the revenue of the country through local food production.”

Dr. Baru applauded the Federal Government for providing an enabling business environment which has already started attracting investors into the country.

On his part, Mr. Torben Gettermann, stated that Unibio had revolutionized natural gas conversion into animal feeds and the product could be used to feed such animals as pigs, poultry, and fish.

“There are huge possibilities in view of the demands for this kind of feeds and it will boost food production in Nigeria tremendously. The benefits are not only in local production and consumption of the feeds but also in terms of revenue generation in foreign currencies through export,” Mr. Gettermann stated.

He said Nigeria was an important partner to the Danish Government both politically and economically, adding that the Danish Government had established a special office in Lagos to facilitate trade relationship between the two countries.

Source:

M&P Nigeria