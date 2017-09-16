Catholic Bishops Conclude: Buhari has failed to live up to expectations

President Muhammadu Buhari raised so many expectations that it may be impossible for him to live up to them.

Populism in power may not be as popular as populism was on the campaign trail.

He has failed in addressing the anomalies, injustice and everything that smacks of injustice, concludes the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, in a communiqué at the end of a meeting in Taraba State.

“Buhari has failed to live up to his words two years after assuming office, Ignatius Kaigama, president of CBCN said.

The CBCN said Buhari has failed to demonstrate the statement in governance in the last two years.

“In his inaugural speech as civilian president of Nigeria on May 29, 2015, the President sent out a message of hope and of his commitment to national integration and cohesion.

“He said: ‘Having just a few minutes ago sworn on the Holy Book, I intend to keep my oath and serve as President to all Nigerians. I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody. A few people have privately voiced fears that on coming back to office, I shall go after them. These fears are groundless. There will be no paying off old scores.’

“More than two years later, the reality on ground and the verdict of most of our people across the nation – irrespective of religious affiliation, ethnic group or social status – point to the contrary. The inability of the government to address the inequitable situation in the country has provided breeding ground for violent reactions, protests and agitations, which exploit the grievances of different segments of the country.

“We call on government at all levels to urgently address these anomalies, remove and give everybody and every part of our country a sense of belonging.”