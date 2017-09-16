Okowa Identifies Impacting Of Sound Knowledge As Nigeria's Challenge

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has identified provision of sound knowledge as one of the greatest challenges facing Nigeria.

Governor Okowa during a courtesy call on the Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan, Prof. Abel Olayinka yesterday (15/08/17) stated that impacting necessary knowledge will position the country on the part of greatness.

According to the Governor, "providing knowledge that people require is one of the greatest challenges we are facing as a nation and we hope that our educational system will continue to impact necessary knowledge."

"We hope that by the grace of God, we will keep ourselves united and peaceful, the more peaceful we are, the more we get direct foreign investment because, we need such for speedy development," he said, reiterating, "we cannot develop in isolation, we need to be peaceful and united for outsiders to do business with us."

He commended the administrators of the University of Ibadan for keeping to the ideals of its founding fathers informing the Vice Chancellor that he was in the University to deliver the annual lecture of the Alumni Association of the Institution.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Olayinka, thanked Governor Okowa for agreeing to deliver the lecture as an alumnus of the University, noting that the success of institutions of higher learning is determined by what their graduates are doing.

He described the National President of the University of Ibadan Alumni Association, Dr Kemi Emina as someone whose tenure has ushered a lot of development and innovations to the University.

The Governor, before delivering the lecture, accompanied by Dr Emina and others, flagged off the construction of a 54 bedroom Post Graduate Hall of Residence being built by the UIAA, laid the foundation stone of a multipurpose auditorium being built by the UIAA and inspected projects executed by the UIAA.