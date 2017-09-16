Gubernatorial Aspirant excited as Osun girl dazzles the world

The Founder and promoter of the renowned socio-political movement, Tiwa n Tiwa L'Osun Development Association, Mr Kunle Adegoke, also known as K-Rad, has expressed his happiness on the outstanding and trailblazing performance of an Osun-born graduate of Law from the Hertfordshire University, Miss Folafoluwa Oginni who finished on top of the entire school with a very unusual cumulative grade point average of 5.0.

This was contained in a statement personally signed by Mr Adegoke and made available to The Nigerian Voice.

The implication of the rare feat achieved by the 22-year-old girl is that she did not score less than an A in all of her course for the entire period of her studentship in the university, thereby breaking the academic records in the university and emerging as the first Nigerian and African valedictorian in the history of the university.

It will be recalled that this same girl set a record in 2013 when she emerged as the overall best student after scoring A1s in all her eight subjects in 2012 May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). She was then barely 17years old then.

According to Adegoke, Oginni and her likes deserve to be celebrated. "In an era when culture of hard work is fast eroding among the youths, outstanding young men and women like Folafoluwa deserve to be celebrated and advertised to the whole world, instead of the demoralising negative stories we always hear and read about our country", Adegoke remarked.

"I am particularly elated to learn that the young girl is from Osun. I am happy that she has done us proud in Osun. But I wonder why her feats are not given such a wide publicity by the media, unlike when it is reported that some youths commit some heinous crimes", the legal luminary lamented.

"I congratulate the girls parents, the management of her former schools in Osogbo and the university where she has achieved this rare feat.

"Because I am particularly interested in the quality of education of my society, I have a mission to create the enabling academic environment that will produce, promote and reward many Folafoluwas in our schools in Osun when I am voted as governor of the State", the governorship hopeful promised.