We do no support Nnamdi kanu; We are peace and unity of the country: Igbo community in Kano

The Igbo Community Association in Kano state has dissociated itself from the activities of Independent Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The President-General of the association, Chief Ebenezer Chima, made the position of the association known at a joint news conference in Kano on Friday.

“We want to state categorically here that we, the Igbos residing and doing business in Kano state, unequivocally state that we dissociate ourselves from the activities of IPOB and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

“We are strongly advocating for peace and unity in the land,” Chima said.

While condemning “in its entirety'' the unfortunate and avoidable crisis in Abia, he called on all Igbos resident in the state to remain calm as nothing would happen to them.

According to him, the state government under the leadership of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje and security agents have given the assurance of adequate security of our lives and property.

“However, we join the South-East governors, the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo and other notable Igbo leaders, to ask the Federal Government to address the issues of equality and even distribution of our common wealth.

“This, we believe will bring an end to these agitations in the country.''

On his part, President of Ethnic Community Leaders Association (ECLAK) in the state, Dr Jimpat Ayelangbe, assured all non-indigenes of adequate security of their lives and property.

He said that the assurance stemmed from the meetings they had with various leaders and security agencies in the state.

“ECLAK got the mandate to speak to the media by allaying fears of our people over the concern of their lives and property.

“ECLAK is interested in a united Nigeria because we believe that those not living in their states of origin should not contribute to disorganise the country.''

Ayelangbe commended the Northern states governors and their South-East counterparts and leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who had constituted committees on restructuring.