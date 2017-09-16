International Democracy Day: Nigerian Youths charged to change mindset first

Nigerian Youths have been urged to first change their mind set and increase their level of activism if they really want to take over the reigns of government.

This was the view of a senior lecturer from the Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, Mr Babatunde Isamuko and a social commentator, Don Dotun Ojon.

In their separate addresses on the topic titled, "Youth Engagement in True Democracy" the duo urged the youths to become genuine vehicle for societal change.

Isamuko advised the youths to monitor the affairs of Government and those in power and most importantly, to engage the elders in their activities.

His words, "The youths should help themselves, they should increase their level of activism, because nobody will give political power to the youths on a platter of gold. They should go beyond being "bread and butter" activists.

"The problem of our country is not the Government not working, the problem is people not taking responsibilities for themselves, if as a youth, you cannot be responsible for yourself, then you are likely to graduate to an irresponsible elder."

The International Democracy Day programme was organised by Adonis Quality Life Initiative. AQLI is a non-governmental organization with core objective of improving the standard of living in developing countries. The Initiative covers health, education, empowerment and gender equality advocacy.

In his open remark, the coordinator of the Initiative, Mr Seunayo Isola, explained that the Adonis health club was established recently following the approval from the State ministry of education and that the club now exist in all the high schools in Ilesa, Ijebu Jesha, Esa Oke, Obokun, Imesi Ile and Ibodi.

He however urged organizations and well meaning Nigerians to partner with the organization as it aims to extend the Health club to the rest of the state by 2018.

Earlier in his speech, the Chairman of the event who is Patron of Egbe omo Obokun in Ijeshaland in the United States, Prince Joseph Babalola, commended the efforts of the founder of the initiative, Mr Ademiju Omodara Adonis.

Prince Babalola noted that the Initiative has impacted the youths of the State in a positive way.

Highlight of the event is the presentation of awards to the Governor of State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and a traffic marshal in transportation ministry,

Mrs Toyin Adeleke.

The Initiative honoured Governor Aregbesola with an award of Exceeding Expectations for his remarkable achievements and the development of the state.

Commissioner for Employment and Youth Engagement, Hon. Mofolake Adegboyega received the award on behalf of the governor.

While responding, Governor Aregbesola said the award shows that the people appreciate the good work of his administration.

Dignitaries that attended the event included the State Commissioner for Education, Hon Omotunde Young, Special Adviser to Governor Aregbesola on Job Creation and entreprise, Hon Ademola Akintoyese and delegates from different ministries in the state among others.

This year's International Democracy Day event organised by Adonis Quality Life Initiative was held in three countries: United States, United Arab Emirates and Nigeria.