OTUNBA ADEWALE OSHO PREPARES FOR KOGI WEST SENATORIAL SEAT 2019

The Egbe born humanist, philontropist and an aspiring politician, Otunba Adewale Osho is ready to lead the entire people of Kogi West to better representation at the Nigerian Senate come 2019.

The Isreali trained agriculturist is deeply concerned on the poor representation of his people and the inability of the political leadership of the area to tap into the agricultural treasures abound in the area. An expert in agribusiness, Otunba Adewale Osho is poised to bring employment succour to the teaming youths of the area through his Farmers support Programme (FSP). The FSP programme which is in collaboration with the State of Isreal is aimed at transforming the people throgh agrobusiness because the wellbeing and the welfare of his people is uppermost in him.

A genuine educationist with an enviable educational track will naturally lean towards assisting others through education. Otunba has a marshal educational plan that will bring a turn-around in the education progress of his people. In his capacity as a private citizen, he has already began soft educational programmes for many in Kogi West Senatorial zone. A passionate admirer of functional education, Otunba Adewale Osho is already redefining education for the benefit of his people.

The current primary health care system available to his people in his words are "unacceptable" . He has drawn a blue print that will activate all stakes holders to make primary healthcare accessable to all.

To engage the youths in gainful employments, Otunba has mapped out various skill acquisition activities that will contain youth restivness and engaement in petty crimes.

Having identified the potentials of Kogi West women, Otunba has in collaboration with different international entrepreneural bodies will establish various entrepreneurship developments for the benefit of his people. His soujourn in Isreal will come to good play in the programmes.

His vision to touch lives will anchor on protecting lives. His plan to completely eradicate water born diseases throgh the provision of adequate borehole water to every community is the heartbeat of his service to his people.

Otunba Adewale Osho, an already a household name is a rare breed selfless politician who is passionate and desirous to bring good life to his peole because that is where his heart lies.