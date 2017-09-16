KENYAN POLITICS: Dear Willy Mutunga, You are too late to Comment on Your Failures of 2013 Petition

Dr Willy Mutunga, the Chief Justice Emeritus, has now opened up to comment on the Election results of 2013, this is a period of about five years down the line. By then he was the chief justice and the judge in charge at the Supreme Court, it was this year in 2013 when Raila Odinga petitioned the court to annul the fraudulent declaration of Uhuru Kenyatta as the President. Dr Willy Mutunga and his team never made any credible judgment, nor did they display any professional commitment, they simply dismissed Raila’s case even before the judgment was made, Dr Willy Mutunga then adopted leather-tongued style of legal gymnastics to cunningly cheat by promising the public that he would put the written judgment on the website, till now he has never done it, the version that was posted on the website was a caricateaur of fictitious college journalism of court reporting with necessity for adduction of submitted evidence. In fact it is blameless for one to premise that the supreme court of Kenya under Dr. Willy Mutunga displayedjudicial mediocrity of the Century.

With the magical providence in telekinetic wisdom of the Bukusu adage that vinduVichenjanka, the people of Kenya enjoyed a change in the judicial culture in 2017, under the new leadership of Justice David Maraga, the supreme court has gone mauverick to establish the evidence of electoral malpractices that rendered the presidential election results devoid of integrity and hence annullable, of which it was beautifully annulled by Chief Justice Maraga in quest for a clean presidential re-election. Laurels from all over the world was doffed off in majestic salute of Justice Maraga for intellectual bravery and professional independence, two virtues that have made Kenya as a political system to be an overnight universal bench-mark of building democracy on the basis of electoral politics given the traditional monstrosity of lack of separation of powers between the parliament, the executive and the judiciary in the post-colony.

After seeing the benefit of being neutral and independent in the judicial work, Dr. Mutunga is now being burned by guilty conscience and neurosis of jealous to contumely the current Supreme Court for being mauverick. He is blaming the losing side by irrationally philosophizing that there must be a looser in every political competition. Dr Mutunga, you are goofing, yes there must be a looser in every political competition but he or she must loose in a genuinemanner,the Kenya’s 2017 Presidential election results was a social cloaca of every sort, such type of bugled and boondoggled electoral exercise cannot not help to determine the looser nor the winner in a fair manner, the results Mutunga wants to use in conjecturing the winner of contest for presidency in Kenya are evidently computer generated to a very serious extent of shame that even the accused have declined to allow the public from accessing the computer servers of the electoral systems in spite of an order from the Supreme Court, lest the can of worms may be uncovered. So Dr. Mutunga you are wrong in your comments. You are too late to bring to the public the dimensions of your professional incompetence you displayed in 2013; this can be only a sign of an old wind-bag somewhere in deep grip of hangovers from the opium of erstwhile snobbish Marxism deathly infected by economic, political, social and regional sycophancy of a megalomaniac station. Such a personality must accept to go town to the dust-bin of history as an intellectual failure.

Alexander Opicho( from Lodwar, Kenya)