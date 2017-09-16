NE India forum debates over electrocution deaths
Guwahati: Understanding the gravity of the situation where India
loses nearly 10,000 people to electrocution deaths annually, a civil
society group based in Northeast has raised voices for
a total rearrangement of the power supply system in the country.
Endorsed by Gandhian Natwar Thakkar, civil liberties campaigner Dr
Gopal Krishna, senior advocate Upamanyu Hazarika, eminent
author-journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Monalisa Changkija, Bidhayak
Das with many others, the group also bats for a national debate to
reduce the standard domestic supply voltages from 240 to 120 volt or
even lower.
"India as a nation witnesses not less than 10000 people killed
annually because of electrocution. Accidental electrocution (including
few suicidal attempts) cases are reportedly high in Madhya Pradesh,
Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Andhra
Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Kerala, Odisha,
Uttarkhand, Assam etc," said a statement issued by Patriotic People's
Front Assam (PPFA).
Expressing great concern over the human deaths, the forum also
highlighted that the faulty high voltage wiring arrangement kills
dozens of animals including elephants, tigers, sloth bears, monkeys,
flamingos, peacocks, etc.
Not less than 350 elephants died in the country because of
electrocution during the last five years. The list includes casualties
of over 180 flamingos, 65 leopards, 20 tigers, 15 sloth bears, 10
lions etc in the same period, it added.
Though low compared to many other States in the country, Assam loses
50 to 90 people annually to electrocution deaths. Over 975 human lives
were snatched away by the electricity related accidents in Assam since
2001, where the highest number of electrocution casualties (88) was
recorded in 2016. The first half of 2017 witnesses the electrocution
deaths to around 60 human beings.
"The statistics relating to electrocution deaths remain appalling. We
believe that a pragmatic action plan over the layout of high voltage
but low quality live wires, its timely maintenance and adequate public
awareness over the use of electrical appliances safely in the country
becomes the need of the hour," asserted the PPFA statement.
Supported by many qualified engineers including Er Tridip Sarma, Er
Islamul H. Mandal, Er Vikramjit Kakati, Er Kushal Chandra Deka, Er
Manab Changkakoti etc, the statement added that the use of bamboo or
other living trees to carry out the electrical wires should (must) be
stopped and the Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd must replace all
such temporary poles across the State with prescribed posts at the
earliest.
The forum also insists on using proper fuse wires (or other protective
systems) as a precautionary measure in all electrical systems.
Replacing thin fuse wires of low current rating with aluminum
conductors (or other wires) of high current rating in low to medium
voltage electrical equipment is nothing but inviting a disaster, it
claimed.
"As the electrical wiring can create public health hazards, the
concerned authority must deal with the safety issue in right
perspective. The State electricity departments should create a
responsive safety department along with trained safety officers at the
earliest," pointed out by Dr SI Ahmed, Dr Jagadindra Raichoudhury, Dr
Buljit Buragohain etc on behalf of the forum.
Mentioning about the future need of energy, the PPFA opined that the
government should encourages more alternate sources like solar power
in the country, particularly for northeastern States with hilly
terrains, forest covers with visible presence of wildlife, where the
laying of high voltage wires for longer distances always faces
difficulties.
Where it is possible, the underground laying of live wires, instead of
overhead electrical distribution system, should be encouraged, it
argued adding that the underground wiring system should be separated
from other utility services including the sewage canals by a
reasonable margin to avoid adversities.
"Finally India should debate whether 110/120 volt (alternate current
with 50 hertz) may be an adoptable option in place of present 220/240
volt to reduce the fatality of the system to many extent. At least
developed nations like USA, UK and even our Asian friend Japan use
lower volt lines to reduce the risk factors," stated the forum.
Otherwise, two independent live/phases (each of 110/120 volt) with one
neutral wire arrangement can be adopted where the customers may opt
for single phase line only to use in lighting (preferably with LED
bulbs), digital screening of television, computer, mobile phones etc
and low watt fans. Others, who prefer to use heavy electrical
appliances, may go for multi-phase supply lines, it explained.
"We understand that it would be a major policy shift for a country
like India involving a huge volume of resources with adequate
preparedness. But if India as a nation prefers to put its weight in
favour of precious human lives, we must actively debate over the
matter," vowed Rupam Barua, Pramod Kalita, Dhiraj Goswami etc of PPFA
adding that the qualified and practicing engineers across the country
should come out with pragmatic ideas here for an adoptable resolution
for the benefit of the nation.