THE INVASION OF ALAIGBO BY THE NIGERIAN ARMY!

On behalf of the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), we send this apple to you wherever you may be, in or outside Nigeria, please remain calm, but vigilant!

In spite of the present grave provocations, humiliations and slaughter in our homeland - PLEASE DO NO HARM TO YOUR GUESTS, those from other parts of Nigeria who dwell peacefully with you. Give them, their wives and children shelter and protection. Do no harm to them. Do no harm or attack their homes, businesses, their places of worship or recreation. But be vigilant!

Remember that in Arewa land many of their citizens are treated like outcasts, butchered like animals. But remember those on whose behalf the Great Aminu Kano (one time friend of the Great Zik of Africa) fought – the Talakawas. The Talakawas, the Christians and the Igbos and other nationalities from the South are victims of Islamization in Nigeria. Their leaders in the North Central, who like you reject this caste system, have recently cried out to the world that they and their people are victims of the policy of Islamization and ethnic cleansing.

The Igbos are known all over the world as industrious, peaceful, egalitaran and hospitable people. The world also knows that Ndigbo are not cowards. Therefore, protect your families, wives and children.

This is another difficult period in our history. It is the same our unquenchable thirst for JUSTICE, EQUALITY AND FREEDOM that is being assaulted. Whether we think of Olauda Equiano, the Great Slave Abolitionist who was once a slave himself, or King Jaja of Opobo who fought European slavery – what about the 1929 Igbo Women Rebellion against colonialism? Think of Dunbar Creek in St James Island, USA, where thirteen (13) Igbos drowned themselves rather than become slaves! What about Haiti! The 1967–70 Biafra War was not a war against Nigeria alone. It was a war with the great military powers of the world. That war was lost, not only because it was against an overwhelming alliance of superior forces. It was lost mainly because the leadership of Ndigbo did not appreciate the political and diplomatic dynamics of the world at the time. Above all, they did not appreciate the wisdom of the Biblical David and Goliath in combat. It is futile and suicidal to confront a heavily armed army with bare hands, sticks, bottles and machetes alone.

If the Nigerian military has invaded our land, Do not fall into their traps by rushing into battle with them with bare empty hands. We must think and rethink our situation vis-a-vis the enemy. Remain at home and come out only when t is absolutely necessary. This is not cowardice. Our forefather call it ako-na-uche (wisdom).

Things have changed so much since 1967-70. Ndigbo are not alone in the struggle for freedom in Nigeria. Our friends and neighbors in the non-Arewa North, Yoruba land, the Ijaws and the rest of South-South, do sympathize with our predicament. They too are victims of those who believe that Nigeria is the estate of their forefathers.

For those who are driving the course of the popular struggle today, we ask them to please allow the wisdom of the elders and experience to guide us. We know Nnamdi Kanu and other leaders of the popular masses are well-meaning, but thye need to avoid naivety. They should join us in appealing to our youths who listen to them to take it easy and not fall into the traps of the enemy.

Do not attack those poor and innocent masses who dwell in our midst, but rather protect them. But all should be vigilant to expose the Boko Haram elements that have joined the Nigerian military in the present assault on Alaigbo.

The world has condemned this reckless slaughter and dehumanization of our youth because they demand freedom and human dignity.

PROF. T UZODINMA NWALA

ADF President

PROF. NATH ANIEKWU

ADF Secretary



DR DOZIE IKEDIFE

Chairman, ADF BoT