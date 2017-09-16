“Army Planted Bombs At Nnamdi Kanu’s Home, We Are Not Terrorists” – IPOB

We want to let the whole world know that Nigeria Government and her security operatives especially the Nigerian Army and Police personnel drafted to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s house has planted bombs in and around Nnamdi Kanu’s house in Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku Umuahia Abia State.

Since the coordinated attacks within Biafranland targeting to eliminate Mazi Nnamdi Kanu the leader of IPOB especially attack of yesterday being 14th September 2017 within Nnamdi Kanu,s house nobody has ever come around the compound but we wondered why Nigeria Army would plant bombs in his compound in order to create impression or tag our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB members terrorist group, we have not involved in any act of violence or crime of any sort.

The Nigerian Army planted bombs and explosives in and around the compound waiting for the bombs and explosives to blow then they justify their plans to label Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the innocent members of IPOB as terrorist group, the bombs and explosives were kept around every corner in his house and home town. We urge men and women of good conscience around the globe to prevail on Nigeria Government and her security operatives especially the Nigeria Army and Police to desist from rubbishing the rule of engagements and code of conducts of the Nigerian Army also killing innocent civilians in the name of fighting crime and kidnappers.

IPOB under Mazi Nnamdi Kanu have not since the inception of this fight for Biafra independence involved in any act of violence or crime but now APC party led by Major General Muhammad Buhari with the supervision of Brig. General Tukur Bruatai must held accountable for the bombs and the likes lost since the launching of this barbaric attacks code named operation PYTHON DANCE 11 in every state in Biafranland.

We are putting everyone on notice about the planted bombs and explosives in and around Nnamdi Kanu’s compound. We are also urging IPOB family members worldwide under the command and leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to remain calm because Biafra freedom is around the corner which no mortal man can stop with bombs and bullets, we are winning the battle for freedom that is why Nigeria Government sent their army to come and quench the burning spirits which IPOB have introduced with the truth and infused into the society, Nigeria must be destroyed with this truth going around now and the world over.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB