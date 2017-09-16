Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong, Idi Amin Dada, Mobutu SeseSeko,Afeez Al-Assad, Saddam Hussein, MoamerGadhaffi. What do allthese men have in common? They were all dictators and killers immortalized in the ‘Butchers of Men’ Hall of Infamy.

To that list add another name. That of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari. He has just secured a well-deserved seat for his outstanding skills as a gory butcher of men.

Here is a man who apparently went through the valleys of the shadow of death, struck by a mysterious illness which only British Doctors could cure with great difficulty.

Aided and abetted by his British sponsors including chiefly the current British Prime Minister Theresa May and the British Ambassador to Nigeria Paul Awkright, his thanksgiving to God for sparing his life was to immediately order the gory butchery of unarmed peaceful neo-Biafran agitators.

These are Igbo people whose major crime apart from their garrulousness was to earnestly insist that they do not want to remain citizens of the same country with feudalist people of President Buhari’s ilk - gory butchers.

Even as I write this, the gory butchery of men ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari to drive home his point that the peaceful separatist agitators must remain in his country as his countrymen continues apace.

To grasp a ring-side view of the barbarity and atrocities being committed, in President Muhammadu Buhari’s name by his cowardly, murderous army in their pythonic dance of shame, turn to the social media for a blow-by-blow account.

But I assure you it is not a pretty sight and not one for the faint of heart.

For a world heavily distracted by numerous problems such as the North Korea Challenge, the recent Hurricanes etc.,insufficient attention has been paid to the horror show going on in Nigeria.

But rest assured that things will soon change as the scale of the massacre of the Igbos in Nigeria becomes globally apparent thanks to social media.

Basking in distracted world attention, there are rumors that President Muhammadu Buhari is headed to the United Nations to give an address.

Apart from British Prime Minister Theresa May, I wonder how many other world leaders would care to sit through an address by a man whose hands are so heavily drenched with innocent blood.

The wheels of God’s Justice turn slowly but they grind very finely. The wicked are given a long rope to repent, but a day must surely come when gory butchers like the rest of mankind must stand before God to render account for their atrocities while on earth.

This writer is too sinful of course to be a prophet, but as I write this the lamentation in Jeremiah 31:15 - 17 comes to my mind.

“Thus, says the Lord: A voice is heard in Ramah, lamentation and bitter weeping. Rachel is weeping for her children; She refuses to be comforted for her children, because they are no more.”

Thus, says the Lord: Cease your cries of mourning, wipe the tears from your eyes. The sorrow you have shown shall have its reward, says the Lord, they shall return from the enemy’s land. There is hope for your future, says the Lord, your sons shall return to their own borders.”

Whether ‘their own borders’ for the Igbo shall be a New Biafra.Whether it shall be a New Nigeria where all men are truly equal and where every Nigerian shall eat per the sweat of his brow and not grovelingly depend ondiscriminatory allocations from a feudal center.

Only God and time,not man and certainly not President Muhammadu Buhari shall tell.

Anthony Chuka Konwea, Ph.D., P.E., M.ASCE, MNSE, FNIStructE, MNICE.