PASTOR CHRIS CORRECTS APOSTLE SULEMAN'S WRONG TEACHING

I am here to correct an error made by one Pastor Suleman Johnson. I watched one of the videos where he spoke on divorce. He actually encouraged divorce and I cried in my heart.

I was so shocked when I watched the video. The most annoying part of it is the fact that he used the law court to support his teaching. In Christianity, it is very wrong to use the law as your basis of teaching. In Christianity, we use the Holy Bible as our basis of authority. So let us go to the Bible and correct the wrong teaching.

What has the Bible got to say concerning divorce? The first thing I would like you to know about marriage is that marriage is a covenant, a covenant between a man and his wife, and God confirms it. What I have just said now, can it be found in the Bible? Yes! In the book of Malachi 2:14, the Bible says that marriage is a covenant between you and the wife of your youth. And the Bible also says in that verse that the God is a witness in the covenant. In other words, when a man gets married, he has entered into a covenant with his wife and in that covenant, God is a witness. God confirms the covenant.

The next question is: Can a lie before a marriage dissolve the marriage covenant? The answer is no. The moment a person enters into a covenant, nothing can dissolve it. A covenant simply means an agreement. Once you enter into an agreement with someone and another person signs as a witness, then nothing can dissolve that covenant. So what I have just said, can it be found in the Bible? Yes!

In the book of Galatians 3:15, the Bible says, though it be but a man’s covenant yet if it be entered into and is confirmed, it can no longer be disannulled. The moment you enter into a covenant, it can no longer be dissolved. That is the simple truth.

The next question I would like to answer is this: is there any one that was deceived into marriage in the Bible? Let’s find out if someone like that exists and let’s find out whether the marriage was dissolved after the deceit or the marriage stayed. Somebody like that exists and his name was Jacob. Jacob was deceived into marrying Leah. He didn’t want to marry Leah. He hated Leah. He loved Rachael. He thought he was getting married to Rachael. He did not know it was Leah because Leah’s face was covered. In the morning, he realized it was Leah he got married to and there was nothing he could do about it because he was already married. He had already entered into the covenant, so he couldn’t do anything about it and the marriage stayed. It is very clear. In Christianity, we do not support people to divorce because the woman does not have a womb or because the man is impotent. That is very wrong. Rather than teaching them to divorce, it is better you pray for them. You should pray for the woman to have a new womb. You should pray for the impotent man to impregnate his wife. God is still in the business of performing miracles. He has not stopped performing miracles. Rather than asking people to divorce, pray for them and they will have their desired miracles. That is what Christianity is all about, especially if you are a man of God. You should pray for people to have their desired miracles rather than teaching them to divorce.

Do you know the extent of damage this wrong teaching has done to the kingdom, in the Christian community? Do you know how many people are planning to divorce now because of this wrong teaching?

I would like to state here that this is not a personal spite against Pastor Suleman Johnson. No! It is not at all. I don’t even know him personally. All I am doing is to correct the wrong teaching so that people are not led astray.

So why am I correcting it? Because it is a mandate from God. The next question is: Is this mandate in the Bible? Yes! It can be found in Book of 2 Timothy 4:2. In that scripture, the Bible says rebuke and correct wrong doctrines and that is exactly what I am doing. I also want to use this opportunity to sound a note of warning to others. Make sure you don’t teach wrong doctrines, especially in the area of marriage. Because if I hear any wrong doctrine that is being taught, I will correct it. And I will not correct it in the secret. I will correct it in the openly just as the Bible prescribes. Enough is enough! We are tired of wrong teachings. They are too many. The marriage institution has been destroyed today because of wrong teachings. Enough is enough! Let’s make sure that every message we teach is correct before teaching. If you are not sure it’s correct, please don’t teach it.

If you are not yet married, please understand that when you get married, you are not going to divorce. Divorce is not an option. Make sure you have understood it before going into marriage. Don’t just go into marriage if you are not sure. But if you are sure, then go ahead and get married understanding that you are not going to divorce your spouse.

And if you are married, please do not divorce your spouse because your spouse is impotent or because your spouse does not have a womb. God can give your wife a new womb. God can heal your husband if your husband is impotent. There are so many impotent people who have impregnated their wife. There are so many women who do not have womb but today God gave them new womb and they have children. There are so many like that.

Divorce is never the solution. Please don’t divorce your spouse. If Jacob was deceived into marrying Leah and that marriage stayed. The marriage was not dissolved because Jacob had already entered into the covenant. If you are already married, do not divorce your spouse. Look for solution to your problem. God will help you. Our God is a God of miracle. He will intervene and help you in the name of Jesus Christ. Don’t forget what Jesus said. He said for this reason shall a man leave his father and mother and shall cleave unto his wife and they two shall be one flesh. And he said, wherefore they are no longer two but one. Therefore what God has joined together, let no man put asunder?

God bless you