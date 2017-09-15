Pensioners Gives Okowa 21-Days Ultimatum Over 33% Pension Increment, As dialogue, negotiation Meet Deadlock

Failure to implement the 33 per cent increment for pensioners approved since 2010 by the federal government, the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Delta State Council has given a 21-day ultimatum to the Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa-led government to implement the decision at the state level without further delay.

The senior citizens lamented that they have exhausted all avenues for dialogue and negotiations to ensure that the state government implement and effect the payment of the increment, all to no avail.

The notice which was contained in a statement made available to newsmen Friday in Asaba was signed by the NUP State Chairman, Ogbueshi Chukwunyem and its Secretary, Chief and Mr J.W.S Oki respectively.

The statement said that the decision to embark on a peaceful protest was reached at the end of extra-ordinary meeting of the body held recently in Asaba to review the issue of the non-implementation of the 33 per cent pension increase in the state.

The statement said that the increment which became effective since July 1, 2010 was promptly communicated for the information of the government same year.

It also said that the Federal Government had long implemented the said increase and had also paid accruing arrears to affected pensioners nationwide since 2011.

“Therefor, considering the insensitivity of the government towards the plights of pensioners in the state in this matter we have been mandated to give the government a-21-day ultimatum starting from September 13th to implement the said 33 per cent increase and negotiate clearance of the arrears with the union”.

“And failing which, the union of the fragile Old men and women will embark on a match to relevant offices including Government House, Asaba in protest against the Government”.

“In this regards, it is advisable for Government to deploy its medical team and place them on alert in case of any unfortunate incident during the peaceful protest march”.