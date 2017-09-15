If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Man ,19, Docked for stealing Carpet in Osun

By Nofisat Marindoti, The Nigerian Voice, Osogbo

Police in Osun State on Friday, arraigned a 19-year old Tayo Moses before a Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, the State capital, over an alleged theft of a rug carpet.

The Prosecutor, Sunday Ajayi told the court that Moses on the 15th of September, 2017 at Mosadoluwa Community,Oke-Baale, Osogbo, stole one rug carpet of N10,000 belonging to one Lawal Olatunji.

He argued that the offence committed is contrary to and punishable under section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34,Volume. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2003.

Meanwhile, the accused person pleaded not guilty of the allegation preferred against him.

His Defense Counsel, Barrister Olatunbosun applied for the bail of his client in the most liberal terms.

In her ruling, Magistrate Habibat Bashiru granted the accused bail of N50,000 with two sureties and adjourned the case to 11th of August for hearing.


