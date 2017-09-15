IPOB: ADEDOYIN SUES FOR PEACE, CAUTIONS ARMY INTRUSION

The President of Oduduwa University, Dr. Rahmon Adedoyin has vehemently condemned the invasion of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s home in Umuahia in Abia State by security operatives, saying the invasion is a threat to the unity of the country.

Adedoyin in a statement made available to newsmen, appealed to groups and individuals agitating for the break up of Nigeria to exercise restraint and tread the path of dialogue in order to save present and future generations yet unborn from reliving the experiences of the last civil war.

He reminded Nigerians that Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe lived and died striving for one Nigeria , hence Nigerians should come together in a national confab and dialogue to achieve maximum peace, while urging all units of the federation to respect one another.

On his part, Adedoyin note that the various agitations in parts of Nigeria calls for restrain from all ends.

Adedoyin who observed that so many irregularities necessitated the agitations from the south – East, Niger Delta, the West and the North , pointing out that the federal government added to the ugly trend by not entrenching an egalitarian society where all the regions will have a sense of belonging.

He equally appealed for a conference to resolve the matter, advised President Muhammadu Buhari and his security operatives not to exacerbate the already rising tension across the country, while advocating for a regional confederation in which the states will harness their resources and pay tax to the center, No price is too much to pay in keeping this nation peaceful Adedoyin added.