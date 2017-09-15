Court Remands Native Doctor Over Alleged Possession of Human Skull in Osun

A 50-year-old native doctor,Adeyeye Adeniyi has been remanded at Ilesha prison custody by an Osun State Magistrate Court in Osogbo, the State Capital,over an alleged beheading of a dead body and possession of human skull.

It would be recalled that Adeniyi had earlier been paraded at Osun State Police Headquarters.

Speaking at the court, the Prosecutor, Inspector Elisha Olushegun told the court that the accused on the 29th of August,2017 at Moro Area in Ipetumodu, unlawfully possessed a human skull having interred the deceased and beheaded him.

He added that the offence is contrary to and punishable under sections 329A, 242(1),(b) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Volume.II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

Meanwhile, Adeniyi pleaded not guilty to the allegations preferred against him.

His Defense Counsel, Mr.R.A Ngwu applied for the bail of the defendant in the most liberal terms, adding that the offence is bailable.

The presiding judge, Magistrate Adenike Olowolagba however ordered the remand of Adeyeye Adeniyi at Ilesha prison custody and adjourned the case to 17th of October for mention.