NCC Promises Better Service Delivery as Enugu hosts Consumersation

The Zonal Controller, Nigerian Communications Commission, (NCC), Mrs. Emilia Nwokoro has tasked telecom service providers on improved quality of service to consumers.

Nwokoro made this known Thursday while addressing pressmen in Enugu as the commission hosted the 5th annual Consumer Conversation targeted at sensitizing and educating consumers on the efforts the commission is making to ensure that quality of service improves across all the networks in the country.

She lamented at the level of unsolicited text messages received on a daily basis by customers across telecom operators in the country.

and said that the NCC has responded by launching the Consumer Conversation and town hall meetings in order to reach out to consumers at the grassroots.

“We are not happy at the level of unsolicited messages sent by telecom operators to their consumers without their consent. Some of the messages are boring, unwanted and dubious. Today's event was an awareness campaign to educate and inform consumers of these networks on their rights and privileges and the need for them to speak out and reach out to their service providers for redress.

Nwokoro charged consumers to report cases of ill-treatment from their mobile operators to the commission where they fail to be addressed properly.

She urged operators to listen to consumers as they contribute much to the economy.

"We are doing all we can to take the awareness campaigns to rural areas because that is where the users are and most of them do not know the developments in the cities so with our Consumer Conversation and especially town hall meetings, we hope to carry them along to make sure they are updated," she added.

She also stressed the commitments of the commission and explained that the commission recognized the importance of the consumer to growing and sustaining the telecom network in Nigeria and urged network providers not to grieve their consumers.

In other developments, the Head of Zonal Operations Department, Nigerian Communications Commission, (NCC), Abuja, Ms. Helen Obi also said that the commission was doing its best to draw the attention of the consumers to the efforts of the network and that consumers are getting the right awareness from the commission as it is mindful of the concerns they have on all the issues from the networks and to know that the commission is addressing them.

“We are educating and empowering the consumers to know their rights and privileges they have as consumers. They have the rights to receive the quality telecom services from the operators and as a result, events like this and town hall meetings are meant to sensitize consumers on the efforts of the commission.“

“The event is for the South East and since we started, we have done it in the North East, North West, South South and North Central. This time was for the consumers of Enugu State,” she said.

Obi identified four key component issues that drive the success of the commission's agenda for the year.

According to her, the components include the Do Not Disturb (DND) service, the NCC toll free line, Electromagnetic Fields (EMF) radiation, Improved Quality of Service and Highlighting.

On these components, the Head of Zonal Operations said, “Activation of the ‘Do Not Disturb’ (DND) service across all telecom networks – enables the consumer to stop receiving boring, unwanted and unsolicited messages from telecom operators in Nigeria.

Obi dismissed negative opinions about the environmental impact of telecom masts held by people, saying that there is no adverse health implication associated with telecommunication masts.

Obi said that there has been dramatic fall in consumers complaints against unsolicited messages due to the massive awareness by the commission.

She maintained that all telecom operators in the country have had to step up their service delivery and their commitment to customers in terms of improved quality of service.

"Telecom operators are doing everything the commission expects them to do in order to ensure quality of service on their network. On our part, we carry out town hall meetings and consumer conversation, which are platforms we utilize to reach consumers at the grassroots."

She however promised consumers that the commission would do its best to ensure they continue to enjoy quality services from all the telecom operators in the country.

The Rector of the Institute of Management and Technology, (IMT), Prof. Nweze A. U, represented by Mr. Sunny Onu commended the commission for their work in ensuring that consumers stay informed on how to remain safe in the network.

He called on the commission to take the campaign to the rural people who are the worst hit by the menace due to ignorance.