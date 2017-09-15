Community guards land in prison over alleged attempted murder

The two community guards manning Oke-Ola area of Ikire community in Osun State, are now cooling their heads at the Ilesa Prison Custody.

The accused persons, Ogunwole Tunde aged 25 and Agboola Ogundare aged 50 were arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Osogbo, the state capital, on three count charge of conspiracy, attempted murder and unlawful possession of firearms.

Prosecutor Duro Adekunle, told the court that the duo on the 5th of September at the above mentioned community, unlawfully attempted to kill one Muritala Akinsoji by firing him with a gun.

Adekunle said the accused persons also had in their possession when arrested, one double barrel gun, one single barrel gun, one cutlass and one axe.

He explained that the offences contravened sections 320(1) and 516 of the Criminal code cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002 and also contrary to section 4 and punishable under section 27(1)(b) (I) of the Firearms Act Cap F 28, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The accused persons however pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against them.

Although the counsel to the duo, Barrister Oluwadamilare Odediran prayed the court for their bail, her plea was objected to by the Prosecutor.

In her ruling, Magistrate Fatimah Sodamade ordered that the accused persons be remanded at Ilesa prison custody and afterwards adjourned the case till October 25, 2017.