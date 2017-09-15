I Did Not Say I Will Fight Anambra Election With Last Drop Of My Blood – Obi

The former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi has described as malicious, wicked and ungodly the report today, quoting him as having said that he would fight the Anambra election with the last drop of his blood.

A statement by his Special Adviser Mr. Valentine Obienyem, which was made available to the press, including DAYLIGHT.NG, reads in part:

“I read what was reported in the newspapers of today that the former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi said he would fight the Anambra State election with the last drop of his blood. Gosh! It is malicious, ungodly and wickedness of the highest order to ascribe such a language to Mr. Peter Obi. I mean, the language is antithetical to everything Mr. Peter Obi stands for.”

Continuing, Obienyem said he was at the meeting and wondered why somebody should put such wicked words in the mouth of others. His words:

“I was there at the meeting, Mr. Peter Obi never used that word, never. It is a word he cannot even use in his dream! We do not know where the reporter got that news from. For the sake of clarification, Obi said that we would fight the election the way the PDP has never done before and that it would be the first time PDP did one primaries and that the PDP must reconcile now and go to the election as a united family. Emphasizing the need for reconciliation, he said that the word was reconciliation, reconciliation and reconciliation.”

Obienyem said that Obi, who spoke against blackmail as has been chosen by some people who had been reeling out false news such as visit to the shrine, among others, also emphasized that the election will be run on projects, by the person there now telling Anambra people what he has done for them and those seeking to replace him saying what they would do.

Concluding, Obienyem said: “Obi simply said that he was now a member of the PDP and that he would work aggressively to ensure the success of his party, which is the position of all party members working for the successes of their respective parties. Obi was the Governor of Anambra for eight years and within those years, as now, he worked passionately for the growth and development of Anambra State. He has continued to desist from anything, be it act or utterances, that will be injurious to the State in any form and he will continue to do so.”