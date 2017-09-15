If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 15 September 2017 06:06 CET

Army to withdraw from Abia State beginning Friday

By The Rainbow

Click for Full Image Size

The Nigerian army on Thursday agreed to withdraw soldiers from Aba and Umuahia in Abia state.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia state governor, made the announcement of the withdrawal at a press conference.  Troops had been deployed to the state for a military exercise tagged Operation Python Dance II.

The governor said that the withdrawal does not however affect military operations that hitherto been going on the state and other Southeast states to bolster security.

The withdrawal takes effect from tomorrow.
The withdrawal follow outcry that followed by mayhem visited by the troops on members of Biafra agitators in Abia State.

General News

Intelligent is directly proportional to Excellent provided God is constant.
By: OBEJI IFEANYI JOSEPH

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists