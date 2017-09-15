Army to withdraw from Abia State beginning Friday

The Nigerian army on Thursday agreed to withdraw soldiers from Aba and Umuahia in Abia state.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia state governor, made the announcement of the withdrawal at a press conference. Troops had been deployed to the state for a military exercise tagged Operation Python Dance II.

The governor said that the withdrawal does not however affect military operations that hitherto been going on the state and other Southeast states to bolster security.